WRAIR, VA and MitoSense Announce Collaborative Research Agreement to Develop Novel Prehospital Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury

News provided by

MitoSense, Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

PLYMOUTH, Mass. and TAMPA, Fla. and SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MitoSense, Inc., the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (VA), and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) today announced the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to collaborate on developing a potential prehospital treatment for traumatic brain injury (TBI) using MitoSense's novel mitochondria organelle transplantation (MOT™) technology.

Traumatic brain injury poses a major medical challenge for both military and civilian populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1, in the United States alone there are >220,000 TBI-related hospitalizations, and >69,000 deaths each year. TBI can cause long-term disabilities and mental health issues. The development of rapid treatment options is crucial to minimize damage when injuries occur. The organizations in this public-private partnership hope their collaboration may pave the way for new solutions to improve outcomes for TBI patients.

TBI is a critical health issue for military service members and Veterans. Under the 3-year agreement, the organizations will work together to test whether early intervention with MOT™ can help recover mitochondrial function and enhance neuroprotection following TBI.

"We are honored to work with the VA and WRAIR to translate our MOT™ platform to help service members and Veterans suffering from TBI," said Dr. Catherine Baucom, Chief Medical Officer of MitoSense. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to develop mitochondrial therapeutics for injuries and diseases that desperately need new treatment options."

"VA research focuses on the needs of Veterans, which includes traumatic brain injury," said Dr. Mark S. Kindy, VA Principal Investigator. "This CRADA provides an exciting opportunity to evaluate a novel prehospital treatment that could protect brain function after injury."

Dr. Jignesh Pandya, Principal Investigator of the Brain Trauma Neuroprotection Branch at WRAIR added, "Our team has long recognized mitochondrial dysfunction as a promising target for TBI therapy. We look forward to collaborating with MitoSense and VA to test their organelle transplantation technology, which could fill an important gap in field care for TBI."

The CRADA enables WRAIR and VA to facilitate access to testing resources and expertise, while MitoSense will provide its MOT™ materials and scientific knowledge. The goal is to generate preclinical data to support further development and regulatory approvals for human testing.

About MitoSense 
MitoSense is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering mitochondria organelle transplantation to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company's MOT™ platform aims to deliver functioning mitochondria to restore cellular energy production and prevent cell death. This approach has potential to address neurological injuries and diseases with high unmet need. For more information, visit www.mitosenseinc.com.

About James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital 
The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa, Florida provides state-of-the-art inpatient, outpatient, and extended care to Veterans in west central Florida. The Spinal Cord Injury Center is named after Michael Bilirakis, who served as a member of the United States House of Representative from Florida.  More information is available at www.tampavaref.org.

About the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research*
WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to enable readiness and protect the Warfighter. Focus areas include infectious disease, combat casualty care, military psychiatry, and neuroscience, among others. WRAIR is part of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, under the U.S. Army Medical Command. For more information, visit https://wrair.health.mil/.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/data/index.html

SOURCE MitoSense, Inc.

Also from this source

MitoSense rejoint officiellement le CAMP en tant que partenaire pour le développement de médicaments de thérapie avancée (ATMP)

MitoSense rejoint officiellement le CAMP en tant que partenaire pour le développement de médicaments de thérapie avancée (ATMP)

MitoSense et le Centre for Advanced Medical Products (CAMP) sont heureux d'annoncer que MitoSense a officiellement rejoint le CAMP en tant que...
MitoSense se une a CAMP para desarrollar productos medicinales de terapia avanzada

MitoSense se une a CAMP para desarrollar productos medicinales de terapia avanzada

MitoSense y el Centro de Productos Médicos Avanzados (CAMP) se complacen en anunciar que MitoSense se ha unido oficialmente a CAMP como socio para el ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Veterans

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.