Wraithwatch Selected for $30M Federal Contract to Deploy AI-Powered Cyber Defense Across Multiple U.S. Government Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wraithwatch, an AI cyber defense company founded by veterans of JSOC, Palantir, SpaceX, and Anduril, has been selected for a $30 million contract to deploy its agentic cyber defense platform across multiple federal agencies with critical national security missions.

Wraithwatch Selected for $30M Federal Contract

The contract will deliver Wraithwatch's autonomous cyber defense system, which continuously models networks, computes attack paths in real time, and deploys defensive mitigations at machine speed. The platform uses AI agents that swarm, hunt, and correlate across security data sources to identify and neutralize cyber threats before they can be exploited.

"Recent developments in frontier AI, allowing for capabilities like recursive self-improvement, swarming, and exploit discovery, mean that the capacity for offensive attack automation is going vertical with no corresponding defensive counterpressure, Wraithwatch is that counterpressure," said Nik Seetharaman, Founder and CEO of Wraithwatch. "Frontier AI labs, independent researchers, and DARPA itself are all arriving at the same conclusion. We need to rapidly field capabilities involving hyper-autonomy for defense to counter the coming hyper-autonomy of offense."

Wraithwatch was founded by operators who built cyber defense and counterespionage programs protecting rockets, weapons systems, and critical national security infrastructure. The company's platform creates a continuously updated digital twin of an organization's environment, enabling security teams, executives, and boards to immediately understand imminent threats to their networks.

About Wraithwatch

Wraithwatch builds AI-powered cyber defense systems that use evolutionary algorithms to create self-adapting defenses for the United States and its allies against AI-augmented cyber threats. The platform continuously models enterprise and government environments, computes attack paths, and generates actionable remediation plans at machine speed. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Wraithwatch serves federal government and Fortune 500 customers. For more information, visit wraithwatch.com.

SOURCE Wraithwatch