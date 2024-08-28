WrangleWorks Secures $1 Million Investment to Accelerate Growth and Product Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WrangleWorks, a leading SaaS provider specializing in automating data work for distributors, today announced an additional $1 million investment from The Eisenhower Group. The investment highlights WrangleWorks' market momentum and will be used for ongoing product enhancements and customer acquisition.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with WrangleWorks through this new investment," said Todd Sakow, CFO of the Eisenhower Group. "Having backed the company for several years, we are excited about their accelerating market traction and AI vision. With this additional capital, WrangleWorks is well positioned to execute its growth plans."

"With WrangleWorks, distributors can finally clean and enrich 'dirty data' at scale," Eric Hills, CEO of WrangleWorks. Post this

Distribution businesses require rich, reliable product information, yet most distributors prepare product and pricing data by hand. Manual data work is extremely time-consuming and error-prone, leading to inefficiencies and revenue loss.

"WrangleWorks' customers, distributors of all sizes, are successfully automating data work. By efficiently addressing data dependencies, they have increased productivity and reduced cycle times across their operations. With Wrangles, our AI-powered data transformation platform, distributors can finally clean and enrich 'dirty data' at scale," explained Eric Hills, CEO of WrangleWorks.

"Our vision is to transform how the distribution sector manages data," Hills continued. "The support from The Eisenhower Group allows us to invest even more in our platform capabilities and customer relationships. Ultimately, we see Wrangles becoming the de facto Data Work Automation tool for the distribution industry."

About WrangleWorks: Based in Austin, Texas, WrangleWorks helps distributors automate data work. The Wrangles platform leverages AI to standardize, enrich, and automate data seamlessly within Excel and across the cloud. Data Work Automation provides the digital foundation for operational and strategic initiatives that drive distributors' revenue and margin growth.

About Eisenhower Group: The Eisenhower Group makes early-stage investments in SaaS and medical technology companies.

SOURCE WrangleWorks