Wrap it Up This Holiday Season with imagePROGRAF's Custom Premium Gift Wrapping Paper

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent Canon Print for Action survey1, which explores America's relationship with print, 30 percent of survey respondents find that personalization is a key feature in making print stand out. Just in time for the holiday season, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce a custom wrapping paper for use with the imagePROGRAF PRO Series, TX Series, TM Series and TA Series* large-format printers. This combination of technology gives users the ability to print images, messages, logos and photos on gift wrapping paper to add a personal touch that is great for any gift-giving occasion.

Compatible with the current lines of imagePROGRAF large-format printers, which utilize Canon's LUCIA PRO or TD aqueous pigment ink set, Canon is able to bring a solution to the market that can help users expand their large-format product offerings. Additionally, through access to Canon's standard creative software PosterArtist Lite, users have the ability to design their personalized content in a Canon-centric input to output solution. For larger production printing environments, Canon offers an optional full-featured PosterArtist software, which includes variable data printing capabilities to allow for the automation of inputting a large amount of data to create personalized wrapping paper quickly and easily.

"Personalization is a current trend in the industry, and that is why as a company dedicated to innovation, Canon is happy to develop a product that is both new to the aqueous inkjet market and caters to our customers' interests," said Shinichi Yoshida executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "This solution can serve as an additional source of revenue for businesses for the holiday season and beyond."

With a growing line of specialty media for Canon's imagePROGRAF large-format printers, users have access to a wide variety of media to help their business grow. The Premium Gift Wrapping paper has a three-inch core and comes in 24-inch and 30-inch roll width, and is available for shipping immediately.

*Optional three inch core roll holder required

1All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Canon U.S.A., Inc. The survey was conducted online in English; fielding from November 27th - 29th, 2018 with a total sample size of 2,010 adults, ages 18 and older from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii. The results were weighted to match the 2016 U.S. census demographic data (including gender, age, region, race/ethnicity and income) to help ensure the data is representative of the U.S. population. This study has a credibility interval of ±2.5 percentage points for all respondents. The following generational breaks were used when examining the data: Gen Z (21 and under), Millennials (22-36), Gen X (37-52), Baby Boomers (53-71), and Silent (72+) with the following sample sizes; Gen Z: 62, Millennials: 537, Gen X: 574, Baby Boomers: 689, Silent: 148.

