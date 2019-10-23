Wrap Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 4:30 pm ET

TEMPE, Arizona, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern time (1:30 pm Pacific time) to discuss financial results and progress for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Wrap management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay via:

Join Webcast: Wrap3rdQtrWebcastLink

The webcast link and replay will also be available at the company's website at wraptechnologies.com.

Conference call participant information:

Date: October 31, 2019

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern time (1:30 pm Pacific time)

US/CANADA dial-in: (866) 360-5760

International dial-in: (602) 563-8606

Conference ID: 6148409

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

In addition to the webcast replay available at the company's website, a replay of the call will also be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day for seven days.

US replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056

International replay dial-in: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 6148409

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES' CONTACT:

Investor Relations

800-583-2652, Ext #515

IR@wraptehnologies.com

SOURCE Wrap Technologies, Inc.