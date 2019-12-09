Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap Demonstrated in Canada for the First Time

TEMPE, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, demonstrated the BolaWrap in Canada on December 5, 2019 to local law enforcement agencies. Wrap Technologies President Tom Smith conducted the demonstration, which was covered by the Winnipeg Free Press.

"We are excited to be able to bring the BolaWrap to Canada," said Smith. "Agencies are all facing similar problems around the world: how do you de-escalate a situation and not hurt somebody?"

"Canada embraces technology and is looking for solutions for law enforcement to de-escalate situations involving persons in crisis. The BolaWrap does not require pain-compliance and can end many potentially dangerous encounters prior to them requiring a higher level of force."

The Company is currently working with 16 exclusive international distributors covering 26 countries and has delivered product to 17 countries thus far.

The Company received major international and national media attention last week following Los Angeles Police Department's recent decision to train several hundred of their officers on the BolaWrap.

The BolaWrap was discussed across television, radio, online, social media, and print with translations across the US, Canada, Russia, China, Turkey, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Norway, Greece, Italy, Mexico, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Armenia, Egypt, Venezuela, Uruguay, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, France, Indonesia, Japan, Slovenia and other countries. Links to some of the English online publications can be found below:

"It's clear that the international community is looking for less-lethal solutions," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "We're fortunate to be able to provide them with our revolutionary BolaWrap Remote Restraint technology, and we look forward to servicing the global demand."

The Company also performed BolaWrap demonstrations last week for multiple agencies in North Carolina, hosted by Wake County Sheriff's Office, and in Louisiana, hosted by Baton Rouge Police Department. Links to local coverage of those demonstrations can be found below:

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

