Wrap Technologies Reports Hendersonville Police Department to Use New, Less-Lethal Use of Force Device

TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported that agencies across the US are implementing the BolaWrap less-lethal restraint solution to engage mentally ill and noncompliant subjects. The Company continues to provide demonstrations, training, and deliver BolaWrap product to new agencies.

Since November 1st, the Company has demonstrated the BolaWrap to agencies in New York, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Virginia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Missouri and Canada, and the Company has trained agencies in New York, California, Texas, South Carolina and multiple international agencies, with more demonstrations and trainings scheduled for the remainder of the month.

"In my 33 years of law enforcement experience, it has been rare to see a new technology make such a large and immediate impact on the law enforcement community the way the BolaWrap has," said Don De Lucca, Chief Strategy Officer at Wrap Technologies.

"People with untreated mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during a police encounter than other citizens, according to a study by the nonprofit Treatment Advocacy Center. Agencies understand the value of the BolaWrap as a safe way to restrain a mentally ill or noncompliant subject, as the agencies move through the phases of product demonstrations, training, policy writing and full field deployment," De Lucca added.

"We worked hard on building out a robust distribution network across the US, and it is paying dividends," said Tom Smith, President at Wrap Technologies. "With 11 distributors covering 45 US states, 15 international distributors covering 25 countries, and our outstanding internal sales team consisting of seasoned law enforcement excecutives, we are able to cover a lot of ground to meet the growing demand for the BolaWrap."

Members of the Company are participating in this week's Crisis Negotiation Conference held by the National Tactical Officers Association in Arizona, and the Milipol conference in Paris. Milipol Paris is the leading event for homeland security and is organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of Interior. It is an official event carried out in partnership with the French National Police and Gendarmerie, Civil Defence Service, French Customs, City Police, Interpol, etc., and has almost 30,000 visitors from 151 countries.

The Company was also featured on local FOX, NBC, CBS, and ABC networks this month - links to those stories can be found below.

