Wrap the Holiday with PATRÓN and Their First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Bottle Wrapper

In the U.S. 50% of consumers polled in the Consumer Holiday Survey said they are planning to give more meaningful gifts this year [1] and what's more meaningful than something personalized just for you. The PATRÓN Virtual Gift Wrapper allows you to accompany your gift with a personalized digital wrapper to elevate the gifting experience and keep friends and family connected by giving them gifts they will love. PATRÓN is one of the most gifted spirits in the country [2], making it the perfect gift for someone special this holiday season.

To begin the virtual gift wrapping process, users can enter http://patrontequila.com/gift-wrap via their desktop or mobile device. From there, they will be able to choose from seven different holiday-inspired wrappers, upload personal photos and add customized text to both sides of the bottle. Festive emojis and PATRÓN inspired stickers are also available to add some fun to their unique wrapper. Once finalized, the user will receive a link that they can share with a recipient 21 years or older via text, email or social media. The gifter will also be directed to PATRONtequila.com where they will be able to purchase a bottle of PATRÓN to send to their recipient to wrap up their experience. Browse the PATRÓN Holiday Gift Guide to explore gift ideas and determine which bottle of PATRÓN is right for that special someone on your list.

Once the recipient receives their link, they will be able to see their custom gift wrapping come to life by holding their phone camera over their box of PATRÓN. If the recipient doesn't have a box handy they can simply focus the phone on any surface, and they will see their custom gift wrapping appear. When viewing their custom design, the recipient will have the opportunity to video or snap still pictures of their custom wrapper showcasing the experience so they can share on social media or keep it as a memory.

The PATRÓN Virtual Gift Wrapper can be used on any smartphone or tablet eliminating the extra step of having to download an app. Most AR experiences currently available are gate-kept by the process of downloading an app onto a device and this experience bypasses that hurdle for consumers. In a first for the spirits industry, we have put the ability to create augmented reality content in the hands of the user by pairing user generated content with Web-based AR renderings that generate in real time. This system provides an accessible consumer journey so those that are 21 or older can enjoy the PATRÓN Virtual Gift Wrapper, wherever they are and on whatever device they'd like – making it very easy to virtually wrap and personalize a bottle of PATRÓN for friends and loved ones to enjoy this holiday season.

"This holiday season will be like no other we have experienced before and our goal at PATRÓN is to keep people connected," said Adrian Parker, Global Vice President, Marketing for PATRÓN Tequila at Bacardi Global Brands Limited. "At PATRÓN, we have always strived to create memorable experiences often leveraging new technology to interact, engage and educate. With the PATRÓN Virtual Gift Wrapper, we are providing gifters the opportunity to create custom and personalized gift wrapping to connect with their friends and family this holiday season, while also fostering memories that go beyond the last sip."

PATRÓN has a history of being a leader in new technologies including VR and AR. In the past, they have leveraged technology with releases such as the CocktailLab.com database which offers 540+ cocktail recipes for at-home creations, an 'Ask PATRÓN' feature on Amazon Alexa that provides users with tequila cocktail suggestions, tips, and tequila facts, the 'PATRÓN Experience' which brings the Hacienda to life through AR technology and most recently the PATRÓN Margarita Smart Coaster by Barsys which helps tequila fans enjoy perfect cocktails created at-home.

The PATRÓN Virtual Gift Wrapper will be available on http://patrontequila.com/gift-wrap throughout the holiday season and accessible to anyone 21 years or older. To learn more about PATRÓN, please visit www.patrontequila.com .

