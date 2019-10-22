Wrap to Showcase BolaWrap Remote Restraint at IACP 2019

TEMPE, Arizona, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced their participation at the 126th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference (Booth #2240) at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Company will be exhibiting BolaWrap from Sunday, October 27th through Tuesday, October 29th.

The Company will be displaying its newest BolaWrap 100 remote restraint devices. Attendees are invited to a virtual reality training section where they can deploy BolaWrap remote restraint in various scenarios faced by law enforcement officers on a daily basis.

"We are excited to offer the opportunity for law enforcement professionals to experience BolaWrap in realistic scenarios using our new Wrap Virtual Reality training system," said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. "It is important to be able to envision scenarios where early engagement can reduce the need for higher levels of force."

IACP 2019 is the largest law enforcement tradeshow in the world. IACP assembles the newest products and the latest technologies at the largest exposition designed specifically for law enforcement.

