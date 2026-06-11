WRD and the City of Torrance Break Ground on the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project

Collaboration advances regional water independence and groundwater sustainability.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) and the City of Torrance celebrated a major milestone this week with a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project (TGDEP). The event brought together elected officials, community leaders, and funding partners to mark the next phase of a transformative effort to convert brackish groundwater into a reliable local drinking water supply for the South Bay.

(L to R) Torrance Public Works Director Alvin Papa, Torrance City Clerk Rebecca Poirier, WRD General Manager Stephan Tucker, WRD Board Vice President Rob Katherman, WRD Director Vera Robles DeWitt, WRD Board President Sergio Calderon, WRD Director John Allen, Torrance Mayor George Chen, Torrance Council Member Jon Kaji, Torrance Council Member Dr. Jeremy Gerson, Torrance Council Member Sharon Kalani

As a key part of WRD's Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program (BGRP), the project expands the Robert W. Goldsworthy Desalter and increases options for sustainable groundwater replenishment within the West Coast Basin. Upon project completion, the TGDEP will purify up to 7,100 acre-feet, or 2.3 billion gallons, of high-quality drinking water each year, contributing a significant portion of the municipal supply for the South Bay residents.

"Since 2001, the Torrance Groundwater Desalter has proven that brackish groundwater can be transformed into potable water for Torrance residents," said WRD Director Rob Katherman. "Today, we celebrate the next phase of our Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program and reclaim additional portions of the 14-square-mile plume that remains in the basin."

The BGRP exemplifies the power of regional collaboration and aims to reduce Southern Los Angeles County's reliance on imported water by converting the 14-square-mile brackish groundwater plume into a reliable drinking water source and creating additional groundwater storage capacity. The project strengthens regional water sustainability while advancing long-term groundwater reliability. WRD owns the facility, and the City of Torrance operates it, creating a partnership that benefits communities throughout the South Bay.

"With this expansion, the facility will nearly double its capacity while helping address longstanding groundwater challenges in the South Bay," said Torrance Mayor George Chen. "Today, we break ground, but more importantly, we invest in a stronger and more secure future for the South Bay."

"The Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project is one of the most significant water infrastructure investments currently underway in Southern Los Angeles County and is WRD's largest capital project to date," said WRD General Manager Stephan Tucker. "We are grateful for the support of our state and federal funding partners who recognize the importance of local water supply development, climate resilience, and long-term water security."

To date, WRD staff has secured over $82 million in grants and low interest loans to fund this project with significant investments from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund (administered by the California State Water Resources Control Board), U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act WaterSMART Desalination Projects, California Department of Water Resources' Prop 1 Water Desalination Grant, and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation's Business for Water Stewardship Program.

"Today's milestone advances our broader WIN 4 ALL initiative to strengthen regional water reliability through locally sustainable water supplies while creating additional groundwater storage capacity for future generations," shared WRD Board President Sergio Calderon.

"McCarthy and Jacobs are proud to support the City of Torrance in expanding the Torrance Groundwater Desalter, nearly doubling the facility's capacity and eliminating the community's dependence on imported drinking water," said McCarthy Vice President of Operations Sagrado Sparks. "As progressive design-build partners, we are thrilled to help bring this solution to the Torrance community, strengthening the region's clean drinking water supply and advancing Southern California's water resiliency efforts."

"This is how communities get ahead of water challenges. Breaking ground on the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion puts that vision into action. Through an advanced, collaborative delivery model, we're advancing how California communities secure local, reliable water," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Tom Meinhart.

Construction is well underway, and the facility is expected to be commissioned in 2029. Photos and additional media assets from the groundbreaking of the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project are available for download here: Media Folder.

The Water Replenishment District of Southern California is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford, Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

Contact: Erika Flores

[email protected]

(562) 275-4227

SOURCE Water Replenishment District of Southern California