WRD Board Approves $146 Million for Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project

Approval marks a major milestone in advancing regional water reliability and sustainability

LAKEWOOD, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) Board of Directors has approved $146 million for construction of the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project to fight climate change and future droughts by increasing a local sustainable water supply.

The Board's unanimous approval moves the project into its next major phase of development and underscores WRD's commitment to delivering one of the most impactful water infrastructure projects in Southern Los Angeles County.

A current rendering of the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project that is part of WRD’s Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program.

The funding will support construction of four new groundwater extraction wells and the expansion of the Robert W. Goldsworthy Desalter Facility in the City of Torrance. The vote approved WRD's agreement with McCarthy-Jacobs, bringing the current project value to $166.5 million—marking one of the most significant investments in WRD's history.

"This approval marks a turning point for the Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project, moving us from planning to large-scale construction," said Joy Langford, WRD Board President. "It's a testament to WRD's vision, fiscal strength, and the power of public-private collaboration."

"This project has been years in the making, and today's approval brings us one step closer to restoring the basin's brackish groundwater into a usable resource," said WRD Director Rob Katherman. "It also provides long-term rate stability for our residents and reduces our reliance on increasingly costly imported water."

The Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion Project, part of WRD's Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program, will:

Cleanup the 14-square-mile brackish groundwater plume created by seawater intrusion before construction of the South Bay Seawater Barrier System.

Create a new locally sustainable drinking water supply to reduce the need for imported water.

Allow for more groundwater storage in the basin to support regional water reclamation projects.

Enable groundwater pumpers to maximize their water pumping rights.

"This is a landmark moment for WRD," said Stephan Tucker, WRD General Manager. "It reflects our commitment to securing a sustainable, local water future and highlights our strong partnership with our stakeholders. Through collaboration, we're delivering a project that will transform how our region meets its water needs."

When complete, the expanded facility will treat up to 7 million gallons per day of brackish groundwater, converting it into a safe, high-quality drinking water source for the City of Torrance.

"The Torrance Groundwater Desalter Expansion reflects the innovation and teamwork driving today's most impactful water infrastructure projects," said Sagrado Sparks, Vice President of Operations for McCarthy Building Companies' National Water Group. "Together with our design-build partner, Jacobs, we're advancing proven treatment technologies that strengthen local water reliability and deliver lasting benefits for the communities in which we live and serve."

The project is funded through WRD's Capital Improvement Program, state and federal grants, a state low-interest loan, and a 2027 bond issuance under WRD's Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program slated for the first quarter of 2027.

Construction is scheduled to begin in November 2025, with completion anticipated in 2029. This approval positions WRD to continue delivering on its commitment to sustainable groundwater management and local water reliability for generations to come. To learn more about WRD's Brackish Groundwater Reclamation Program, visit www.wrd.org/brackish-groundwater-reclamation-program.

The Water Replenishment District is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford, Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

Contact: Angelina Mancillas

[email protected]

(562) 275-4231

SOURCE Water Replenishment District of Southern California