Wreaths Across America and Worcester Wreath Co. to Continue the Mission of The Freeport Flag Ladies

On Sept. 11, 2019, The Freeport Flag Ladies made their last trip to Freeport's Main St. However, thanks to a generous donation by Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, and in collaboration with Wreaths Across America (WAA), the mission of The Freeport Flag Ladies will continue.

"The tradition started by The Freeport Flag Ladies 18 years ago, is incredibly important," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director of Wreaths Across America. "Just as we Remember, Honor, and Teach by laying veterans' wreaths each December, we are proud to assume the role of guardian of the flag so the lives lost on 9-11 and in conflicts since are never forgotten."

Worcester Wreath Co. donated the parcel of land on US Rt. 1 in Columbia Falls, Maine, on which the American flag was raised this morning at 9 am in a celebration hosted jointly by WAA and Worcester Wreath Co. to acknowledge the patriotic work of The Freeport Flag Ladies. The flag, flagpole, and commemorative plaque at the site were also made possible by a generous donation from Worcester Wreath Co. The event this morning established a commitment by WAA to continue the 18-year mission of The Freeport Flag Ladies by raising the flag every Tuesday morning from here on.

"The importance of our American flag is enduring. It is a symbol of patriotism and community, much like the veterans' wreaths we make for Wreaths Across America to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to our country," said Morrill Worcester, owner and founder of Worcester Wreath Co., and founder of WAA.

"Throughout the years, we have been privileged to take part in so many events supporting our troops, including work with WAA," said Elaine Greene, founder of The Freeport Flag Ladies. "Our aim was always an act of love, gratitude, and appreciation for the great sacrifices the men and women of the military have made for this nation. Wreaths Across America seems a wonderfully fitting organization to take up this charge, as we honor and salute our nation's heroes."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,600 veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

