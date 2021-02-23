Wreaths Across America Announces 2021 Race Program

Escort to Arlington Challenge: This 737-mile virtual course starts in Columbia Falls, Maine , where WAA is headquartered and travels down the East Coast to Arlington, Virginia , just as the annual escort to Arlington does each December.

& ) Virtual Races – May and September: Participants have the flexibility to run/walk/ruck/bike on the course of their choosing while raising funds to sponsor veterans' wreaths for Participating Locations or Sponsorship Groups they support. Stem to Stone Remembrance Run (in-person in Maine , with virtual option): 2021 will be the 3rd year this race is hosted on the tip lands in Maine where balsam is grown and harvested each year to make the veterans' wreaths placed on the headstones of our nation's heroes.

Simply click on the individual event and you'll be brought to the official RunSignUp registration pages which have all the pertinent information, such as event dates, pricing, course maps, and donation opportunities.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again partner with CompetitorME and bring virtual race options for fundraising and fun to our supporters," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "In spite of the pandemic, last year we saw local groups and individuals participating in our virtual races across the country and sharing the mission as they found a healthy way to stay active and involved in their communities. We hope to continue that momentum by offering these new options to get involved and help share the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach."

Each individual race registration, sponsors a fresh balsam veteran's wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Group or individual fundraising tools and capabilities are available for all of the races and there is a TEAM option for the Escort to Arlington Challenge.

During check out, registrants can designate the Sponsorship Group or participating Wreaths Across America Location they want their sponsored wreath allocated to. Registrants will receive personalized racing bibs and commemorative finisher medallions, with event t-shirts. There is also a free RaceJoy app available for download by registrants to listen while they participate to learn more about the mission, hear stories of those who have served and the names of those that have sacrificed for our freedom.

"After the success of last year's inaugural Stem to Stone Race Program, which ultimately was executed completely virtual aside from one race in Maine, we saw a great opportunity to try new and creative ways to the get the running community involved in the mission," said Jonathan Kelley, owner CompetitorME. "Through our own team's personal involvement with the WAA escort to Arlington, we've seen what the mission means to our Nation's Gold Star Families and how important it is to Remember, Honor, Teach, every day of the year, and want to bring that experience to more people."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About CompetitorME

CompetitorME is a proud Maine-owned event management and timing company with clients in New England. We are about inspiring athletes and connecting communities. It is our pleasure to work with clients to direct safe, fun, and fair events for all ages, with a focus on creating a memorable participant experience. Our portfolio of events has expanded to include those honoring and remembering our Nation's Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, or Nation's Fallen Heroes and their Gold Star Families. The CompetitorME team also serves on a committee for the Maine Gold Star Family Memorial to be built in Augusta, Maine.

For more information please visit www.competiorme.com.

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

