Wreaths Across America Announces Stem to Stone 2020 Race Tour

The complete list of the race locations taking place in Maine, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, Nevada, Colorado and Virginia, and open registrations can be found at competitorme.com/wreaths-across-america . Simply click on the individual event location logos and you'll be brought to the official RunSignUp registration pages. These pages have all the pertinent information, such as event date, location, schedule, pricing, course maps, and donation opportunities. Additionally, volunteers are needed for each event location. Those wishing to help can visit the respective event registration page for their region, and click on the 'Volunteer' tab at the top.

"We have been supporters of Wreaths Across America for several years now, attending the start of the Escort to Arlington in Harrington, Maine, but also attending the laying of wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery," said Jonathan Kelley, owner CompetitorME. "Through our involvement with the escort, and directing the inaugural Stem to Stone 5K/10K on the WAA tip land last July, we've seen what the WAA mission means to our Nation's Gold Star Families and how important it is to Remember, Honor, Teach, every day of the year."

Each individual race registration, including virtual participants, sponsors a fresh balsam veteran's wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. During check out, registrants can designate the Sponsorship Group or participating Wreaths Across America Location they want their sponsored wreath allocated to. Events will include a Kids Fun Run and 5K Run/Walk/Ruck. Registrants will receive personalized racing bibs and commemorative finisher medallions, with event t-shirts being provided to the first 200 people to register and available to all others for purchase at the races.

"To say we are excited to get the Stem to Stone Race Tour underway would be an understatement," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "We saw such great response from the nation and running community last year in support of our dear friend Gold Star Mom Cathy Powers who successfully ran across the country to honor our veterans and help raise awareness and funds for wreaths to be sponsored for Arlington, where her hero son is laid to rest. We hope to continue that momentum by offering this new, fun way for supports to get involved and help share the mission in their own communities."

As part of the Wreaths Across America Stem to Stone 2020 Race Tour, CompetitorME is also giving back through its Gold Star Families Initiative. Their goal is to raise $10,000 that will be used specifically to assist Gold Star Families in traveling in the 2020 Wreaths Across America Escort to Arlington, free of charge. There is a fundraising link under each individual registration city link for those who want to contribute.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About CompetitorME

CompetitorME is a proud Maine-owned event management and timing company with clients in New England. We are about inspiring athletes and connecting communities. It is our pleasure to work with clients to direct safe, fun, and fair events for all ages, with a focus on creating a memorable participant experience. Our portfolio of events has expanded to include those honoring and remembering our Nation's Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, or Nation's Fallen Heroes and their Gold Star Families. The CompetitorME team also serves on a committee for the Maine Gold Star Family Memorial to be built in Augusta, Maine.

For more information please visit www.competitorme.com.

Press contact:

Amber Caron

Wreaths Across America

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

