Wreaths Across America Kicks Off Annual Giving in July

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wreaths Across America announces the kick off to Giving in July — a month dedicated to the groups and individuals giving back in their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.

The national nonprofit has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation's veterans and active duty military all year long year. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to do good twice through the sponsorship of veterans' wreaths via a fundraising program which gives back a portion of each donation to support local programs helping veterans, military families, youth and more in communities across the country.

"Too often we recognize deployed servicemen and women only as the holidays approach and their absence from home during the holiday season is felt most strongly," said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. "Through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year." Like the well-known marketing idea Christmas in July, considering our own charity during the summer months provides us the opportunity to encourage others to get involved early with the WAA mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – and support our nation's veterans and military families in the communities they live throughout the year.

This year, more than 1,600 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 – and more than 2,000 fundraising groups will work in their communities to raises funds and awareness to honor the local servicemembers with the placement of sponsored veterans' wreaths made of fresh Maine balsam. Through WAA's fundraising program the sponsorship of a $15 veteran's wreath from one of these groups ensure a wreath is placed in December at the location it supports, and $5 of that sponsorship goes to that group to support programs in their community. For those sponsoring wreaths through a group, they are in fact doing good twice!

Over the last 11 years more than $10 million has been given back through WAA's national fundraising program to other nonprofits and civic group partners, supporting veteran programs and military families in communities across the country.

Like and follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio to learn more about the many #GivingInJuly fundraising partners and how they are playing a part in their own communities.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

To find a location near you or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

Alexandra Desaulniers

(207) 598-7645

aedesaulniers@wreathsacrossamerica.org

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

Related Links

http://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

