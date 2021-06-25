Wreaths Across America Kicks Off Giving in July 2021

Through this national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years! Tweet this

"I have long said, it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities," said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. "Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community."

This year, more than 2,500 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day –Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – and more than 4,000 Sponsorship Groups are working in their communities to raises funds and awareness to honor the local servicemembers with the placement of veterans' wreaths made of fresh Maine balsam. Examples of the type of Groups that participate include, Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters, Civil Air Patrol Squadrons, Scouting Groups, VFWs, US Naval Sea Cadets, Young Marines, patriotic motorcycle clubs, school groups, and more. To find a Sponsorship Group supporting a participating cemetery in your community, please click here.

"Like the well-known concept 'Christmas in July,' considering our own charity during the summer months provides us the opportunity to encourage others to get involved early with the WAA mission and support our nation's veterans and military families in the communities they live, now," concluded Worcester.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

