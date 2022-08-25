Wreaths Across America Makes National Call to Stand Out and Wave Flags to Remember 9/11 Anniversary

On September 11th, and every Tuesday, nonprofit wants to honor the "Freeport Flag Ladies" and those affected by 9/11, by uniting in national flag waving

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 11, 2022, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is calling on all Americans to join them in waving the American flag in their own communities to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Members of the WAA family, including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families, and veterans, will join to share in the patriotic act of waving the flag, and sharing the stories of those who raised their hand to serve following the events of that fateful day. The flag waving will start at 8:46 am ET, when on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11 and flew it into the heart of New York City and the northern facade of the World Trade Center's North Tower (1 WTC) and end at 10:03 am ET when four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Penn., on the same day.

You can join virtually by tuning in to the LIVE event being hosted by WAA on their official page www.facebook.com/WAAHQ. Tweet this

You too can join by tuning in to the Facebook LIVE event being hosted by WAA. Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with WAA, their family, and their friends to help REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH the generation born after 9/11, how hard times can strengthen us as a nation. Please use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

WAA waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9-10 a.m. ET and encourages the public to join them. Each week, messages of unity and remembrance are shared and the legacy of the "Freeport Flag Ladies" – who took to the Hill in Freeport on 9/11/01 following the events of that morning to hoist the flag and share a message of strength – lives on as it did each week for 18 years. After they retired on September 11, 2019, WAA took over the tradition and continues the weekly flag waving along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine.

"Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "I hope people will join us this year, both on the anniversary of 9/11, as well as each Tuesday moving forward. This flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope for unity and patriotism during this difficult time in our country."

