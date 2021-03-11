Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Leaders for its First Radio RoundTable on Veteran Healing

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wreaths Across America Radio (WAAR) is proud to announce the first in a series of four roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 7PM EST, and can be heard exclusively on WAAR.

The goal of the roundtable series is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

This first RoundTable titled "Service, Resilience, Success," will include the following guest panelists:

Major General Peter (Pete) Aylward, U.S. Army, Retired, is the director of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. As such, he leads the daily operations of this Secretary of Defense program, authorized by Congress, to thank and honor Vietnam veterans … our Nation's blood and treasure from a generation ago … and their families for their service and sacrifice. Gen. Aylward held a variety of command and staff assignments including Commander, 26th Infantry Brigade (Light) 29th Infantry Division; Deputy J-5, Plans and Policy Northern Command, Colorado Springs; and Deputy J-3, Domestic Operations, National Guard Bureau, Arlington, Virginia. He also served on the White House Homeland Security Council Domestic Resiliency Group; and was the Director, Department of Defense Pandemic Influenza Task Force.

Edward (Ed) McEvoy is the National Outreach Program Specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Readjustment Counseling Service (RCS). Ed is responsible for developing national outreach policy, guiding national outreach efforts, and establishing and maintaining national-level partnership efforts to improve outreach effectiveness. Ed began his VA career with RCS at the Center City Vet Center (Philadelphia, PA), as an outreach specialist. Prior to his VA career, Ed served in the United States Marine Corps for seven years and deployed to Iraq in 2003, 2005, and 2008.

Guest panelists will be interviewed by United States Army Capt. (ret) Joe Reagan and Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worcester.

"I think this is going to be a meaningful discussion," said Susan Patten, Program Manager for Wreaths Across America Radio. "As everyone involved has a synergy of mission and a deep understanding of veterans' needs and the needs of their families. We look forward to this opportunity to offer stories and the importance in addressing veterans' healing."

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 stream anywhere at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, and most recently, via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google!

The first broadcast in this series is set for Thursday, March 25, 2021, with subsequent broadcasts on Thursdays, June 24, September 23 and December 23, 2021. All panel discussions which will be held LIVE on WAAR.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio (WAAR) is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, WAAR plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. WAAR has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Listen live at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio and most recently, via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

