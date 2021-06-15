Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Second in Series of Four RoundTable Discussions on Veteran Healing

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the second in its series of four roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 7PM EST, and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

The discussion will focus on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (note, June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day) and will look to recognize the scope of this trauma and how to turn it into purpose. Guest panelists – listed below – will be interviewed by Wreaths Across America's Executive Director Karen Worcester and Director of Military & Veteran Outreach Joe Reagan, United States Army Capt. (ret).

Panelists:

Amy Looney serves as Vice President of Travis Manion Foundation, and leads a national movement focused on empowering veterans and families of the fallen to foster the next generation of leaders in the mission to unite communities to strengthen America's national character. As a Gold Star Wife – her late husband, LT (SEAL) Brendan Looney was killed in Afghanistan on September 21, 2010, and awarded the Bronze Star with Valor – Amy has served as an inspirational champion for families of fallen service members, military families, veterans, and American troops.

Also joining the discussion from the Travis Manion Foundation is Josh Jabin, who serves as the organization's Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading staff and developing strategy. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and served twelve years active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2001 to 2013 and eight years in the Marine Corps Reserves.

Dr. Nicholas (Nick) Polizzi is a licensed clinical psychologist and the Acting Psychological Health Promotion Branch Chief and Government Action Officer for the inTransition program and the Real Warriors Campaign at the Defense Health Agency's Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE).

"A veteran myself, I know that there is healing in hearing stories from other veterans and learning different approaches to care," said Joe Reagan, Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Wreaths Across America. "Our hope is that this discussion will help break down some of the stigma surrounding PTSD and provide an opportunity to share stories of resiliency and purpose."

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Radio roundtable series on Veteran Healing is to help reduce barriers for veterans by:

Supporting generational bonds between service veterans through stories of service and success;

Destigmatizing issues faced by veterans and asking for help;

Combating inaccurate perceptions of veterans by discussing the diverse experiences, challenges, and success of service members, veterans, and their families; and

Connecting veterans with valuable resources.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio's 24/7 stream anywhere at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio, and via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google.

This is the second broadcast in this series, with subsequent broadcasts on Thursdays, September 23 and December 23, 2021. All panel discussions will be held LIVE, exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

Listen live at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio and most recently, via the iHeart Radio app, or download it at the App Store or on Google!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron Sean Sullivan Communications Director Public Relations Liaison [email protected] [email protected] (207) 513-6457 (207) 230-4599

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

Related Links

http://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

