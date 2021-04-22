Wreaths Across America Radio Now Streaming on iHeartRadio

"The experience of placing a wreath at the final resting place of one of our nation's veterans and understanding the healing that this simple gesture has for so many, makes this an important partnership as music has a synergy of purpose," said Jeff Pierce, Wreaths Across America Radio Operations Manager. "We are truly humbled that iHeartRadio would partner with us to reach more listeners and help foster the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach."

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream that has a unique format of informational and inspiring content pertaining to members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, veterans, volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the nonprofits' mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Along with the informational and inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with the roots in patriotism and pride.

Wreaths Across America Radio starts its day with a live morning show featuring industry-veteran Michael W. Hale on the mic every weekday from 6 to 10am ET. In addition, you will find other shows of veteran and military interest such as "Cup of Joe Radio" on Friday nights, content produced by soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard on Saturday mornings at 9am ET, 'The Spouse Angle' at 10am on Saturdays, and a plethora of other programs that support the mission and help share the stories of those who have served.

"The veterans we honor committed themselves, unselfishly, at the most critical moments in our nation's history," said Karen Worcester, WAA's executive director. "Through this partnership with iHeart Radio, we will be able to share their stories, and those of our dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly in their own communities, with a much larger audience and hopefully encourage others to get involved with the mission."

This year's Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 18, at more than 2,500 participating locations nationwide.

Listeners can visit iheart.com/apps to download iHeartRadio on their favorite device and tune-in anywhere they are.

