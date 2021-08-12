Wreaths Across America Welcomes Chief of Police (Retired) Janine Roberts as its New Law Enforcement Liaison

In addition, Roberts will continue to lead and mentor the Law Enforcement Planning Team that coordinates and plans the week-long WAA convoy from Harrington, Me., to Arlington, Va. The convoy typically consists of 15 WAA wrapped Chevrolet SUVs, three 15-passenger vans, five motorcycles, a bus, 12 tractor trailers, and 15 police cruisers. Participants include Gold and Blue Star Family members, veterans, professional truck drivers, police officers, members of the WAA extended family, and members of the public. During the week-long event, the convoy stops at 20+ local venues through nine states and the District of Columbia for ceremonies, culminating with the laying of the veterans' wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day – to be held this year on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

"Janine has volunteered her services to Wreaths Across America for many years, and the people who are involved with our convoy consider her family," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "When she retired from police work, we knew we had to find a way for her to continue to work with us and are just thrilled she has decided to lend her expertise and experience to better serve the mission and help grow the involvement of the law enforcement community in it."

Former Chief Roberts served 35 years in law enforcement between 1985-2020. She served with the Portland Maine Police Department for 29 years, reaching the rank of Lieutenant, before stepping into the Police Chief's position for the Westbrook Maine Police Department in 2014. Throughout her distinguished career, one of Janine's strengths was her dedication to creating positive and lasting relationships with all segments of the communities she served. We look forward to WAA benefiting from her many skills and talents in the coming years.

"I am honored and excited to be selected as WAA's Law Enforcement Liaison," said Chief Roberts. "Having the opportunity to join the WAA family to make a difference for our veterans and their families while recruiting officers from across the country to join WAA's mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, is the perfect job for me."

To learn more about Chief Roberts' and other law enforcement involvement in the WAA Mission, please watch and share the following video: https://youtu.be/HwWLOWceZ8M

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

