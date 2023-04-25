Wren Therapeutics Renamed WaveBreak, Signifying Focus on Stopping the Wave of Neurodegeneration in Parkinson's Disease,Alzheimer's Disease, and ALS at its Source

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wren Therapeutics announced today that the company has changed its name to WaveBreak. This new name reflects the company's focus on developing small-molecule therapeutics that inhibit the production of fleeting protein intermediates—the oligomers—that are at the source of the protein misfolding and aggregation assembly pathways in the major neurodegenerative diseases.

"We are making strong progress in the development of a new class of oral, small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, focusing first on inhibiting α-synuclein oligomers and aggregation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease," said Bart Henderson, CEO. "Our goal is to break open a new frontier of treatment for the rapidly expanding and debilitating wave of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS that have enormous unmet medical need."

WaveBreak's Technology Platform

The relatively recent understanding that oligomers resulting from errant protein folding are the toxic entities directly responsible for neurotoxicity in Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS has defined a new approach to treating a central molecular cause of neurodegeneration. Yet characterizing and suppressing these fleeting protein intermediates is one of the most challenging problems in drug discovery for scientists working with protein assembly reactions: Because these protein forms are highly transient, they cannot simply be put in a bottle and analyzed in isolation, which makes them difficult to target using conventional single-target drug discovery approaches. Targeting the complex, highly interconnected network of interactions that lead to oligomer formation in neurodegenerative diseases requires a fundamentally different approach to measure, assay, and analyze the proteins during their evolving assembly and disassembly process, from their formation to their disappearance. WaveBreak's technology platform enables analysis of the inhibition of the source mechanisms that produce oligomer intermediates in complex disease processes. It is a network-centric approach to enable the discovery of small molecules that can block their generation with specificity and precision.

About WaveBreak

WaveBreak is a biopharmaceutical company transforming drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, targeting the fleeting protein intermediates central to many disease pathways that are beyond the reach of conventional drug discovery approaches. We have built a unique drug discovery platform to target the transient protein intermediates—the oligomers—in these disease pathways, to interrupt the molecular mechanisms that are the source of oligomer generation with small-molecule therapeutics. We are focusing this platform first on some of the greatest unmet medical needs of our time: Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS. For more information, please visit: www.WaveBreakTx.com.

Contact:

Mary Moynihan

M2Friend Biocommunications

+1 (802) 951-9600

[email protected]

SOURCE M2 Friend Communications