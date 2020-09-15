Wrench Acquires Lemon Squad to Expand Full-Service Automotive Offerings

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrench , the mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution that brings dealer-quality service directly to consumers and fleet managers across the U.S., today announced it has acquired Lemon Squad , the premier automotive inspection company with the largest network of ASE-certified inspectors in the U.S. Andy Dabbs, president and CEO of Lemon Squad, will join Wrench as general manager of inspections, and the company's network of 2,800 expert inspectors will become part of Wrench's extended team. As a result of the acquisition, Wrench now serves consumers and fleet operators across the vehicle ownership experience - from pre-purchase to repair – nationwide.

Through the acquisition of Lemon Squad, Wrench customers and fleet operators can now schedule on-site, pre-purchase vehicle inspections directly through the Wrench mobile app. Within 24-48 hours, a certified technician will travel to the location of the vehicle, conduct an in depth inspection and then deliver a comprehensive inspection report. Customers can also continue to contact Lemon Squad directly.

"Lemon Squad's expertise perfectly aligns with our mission of removing the hassles of vehicle ownership" said Ed Petersen, co-founder and CEO of Wrench. "In addition to offering mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solutions at the customer's convenience, we can now provide quality on-site, pre-purchase inspection of used cars, giving customers peace of mind that they are making the right purchase decision from the start."

"Lemon Squad's auto inspection includes rigorous testing to ensure customers do not end up making a bad purchase. Combining our efforts with Wrench is a natural next step, especially as the demand for used vehicles skyrockets," said Andy Dabbs, president and CEO of Lemon Squad. "Wrench's established high quality maintenance and repair offerings coupled with our pre-purchase used car inspections will provide customers with the security and assurance they need when purchasing and maintaining their vehicles."

For more information on Wrench, visit www.wrench.com .

About Wrench

Wrench is the premier mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution that brings dealer-quality service directly to consumers and fleet customers across the U.S. With full-time, ASE-certified mobile mechanics, Wrench provides full-service auto maintenance and repair users can schedule at their location of choice via the Wrench mobile app. Wrench is a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, WA with investments from major venture capitalists, including Madrona Venture Group, Vulcan Capital, and Tenaya Capital, and Marubeni Corporation. To learn more, please visit: www.wrench.com .

About Lemon Squad

Lemon Squad is the premier US-based automotive inspection company with the largest network of ASE-certified inspectors covering the entire USA including Hawaii and Alaska. For more information, please visit: https://lemonsquad.com/ .

