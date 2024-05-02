Wrenchers Introduces Price Match Guarantee on Shop Tools and Equipment

THEODORE, Ala., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive tool and equipment distributor Wrenchers™ is making it easier than ever to get the best deals on the best vehicle service tools and equipment with a new price match guarantee.

Wrenchers offers a wide range of professional car lifts, parking systems, hand and power tools, tool storage solutions, vehicle diagnostics equipment, and shop essentials for wheel service and collision repair. Under the Wrenchers Price Match Guarantee, if a customer finds a lower price on an identical product from a competitor, Wrenchers will match it.

Find the vehicle service equipment and tools you need for a professional shop or home garage at Wrenchers. Whether you’re looking for a car lift, power tools, diagnostics equipment or shop essentials for wheel service and collision repair, Wrenchers offers the best brands at the best prices backed by a price-match guarantee. Shop online at wrenchers.com or call 800-261-7729 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time.

"Whether you're swamped servicing cars for your customers or working weekends on your prized ride at home, you don't want to waste precious time running around looking for the best deals on tools and equipment. Our new price match guarantee means you can shop with confidence that you're getting the best deal possible while saving yourself the runaround," says Michael Robinson, Wrenchers sales manager.

The Wrenchers Price Match Guarantee applies to identical, in-stock products available both at Wrenchers and a reputable competitor. The product must be of the same brand, model, size, color, and specifications from a competitor with a physical retail store or online presence that sells and delivers within the same geographic region as Wrenchers. Exclusions may apply. Visit wrenchers.com for details.

The new full-color Wrenchers catalog has 60 pages packed with tools and equipment. QR codes throughout link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action. The catalog is available in print via mail or on the Wrenchers website.

The website includes detailed product features, specifications, diagrams, and photos to help customers make informed buying decisions. Many product pages also host operation manuals, data sheets and links to related accessories. Experienced product specialists are available by phone at 800-261-7729 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central Time to answer questions or help with orders.

Wrenchers also offers payment options, including lease-to-own financing with no interest for up to 12 months or the Synchrony Car Care credit card for convenient monthly payments.

Shipping is fast and free for most Wrenchers orders over $200 in the continental United States. In fact, with two well-stocked shipping centers, Wrenchers can deliver faster than any other warehouse distributor, reaching 98 percent of the United States via LTL trucking, flatbed service, or FedEx within one to five days from the time the order is placed.

"If you're in a rush, you can count on us," says Robinson. "We leverage the most-advanced order processing and shipping technology available to help our customers save time and money. Through our nationwide call center and easy-to-navigate website, we speed the ordering and fulfillment process from start to finish."

Wrenchers doesn't just sell equipment. It provides instant access to hundreds of authorized independent installation and service teams through its online installer locator. These third-party experts are trained and qualified to perform new equipment installation, warranty services, repairs, and parts replacement with speed and efficiency.

Wrenchers is a leading distributor of professional vehicle service equipment from top brands. It offers a broad range of service lifts and parking systems, hand and power tools, tool storage, vehicle diagnostics equipment, and shop essentials for wheel service and collision repair. Wrenchers products are available through multiple distribution channels including retail, e-commerce, and independent specialty tool dealers, by phone at (800) 261-7729 or online at wrenchers.com. Customers outside the U.S.A. can email [email protected] to place an order, make an inquiry or request documents.

