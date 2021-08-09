Wrestling Legend, Kurt Angle, Gets Minted

PORT MOODY, BC, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LuchaCoin continues to lead the NFT game with their latest partnership. Founded by Stevan Cvjetkovich and Angus Wakefield, LuchaCoin launched the first Lucha NFTs in April of this year. Their success quickly allowed them to grow into wrestling NFTs and saw them partnering with names like El Phantasmo, Angelina Love, Funny Bone, Allysin Kay, Gail Kim and Calamity Kate. Partnering with a legend like Kurt Angle was an obvious next step for a company that has been going from strength to strength since its launch.

Kurt Angle wins Gold again with NFTs LuchaCoin Gold for Kurt Angle, Olympic hero.

Not one to stick to the expected, LuchaCoin reached out to Kurt Angle (WWE and TNA Hall of Famer, actor and Olympic gold medalist) to create the first NFT that truly engages with fans. The minted NFT gives fans and owners a social media shout-out from Angle, a personal video message and finally a Zoom meet-n-greet for each NFT.

This idea of creating an experience around their art was of huge importance to Cvjetkovich, Wakefield and Angle. "Wrestling fans are some of the best fans in the world. You go to or watch any wrestling show and you can see, hear and feel that these people live, breath and die wrestling. We wanted to create something that showed how important the fans are to us and to our company. So, it was only natural that we created an NFT of the legend Kurt Angle that fans can get a lot out of," says Cvjetkovich, co-founder of LuchaCoin.

However, not only is this an NFT of an icon in wrestling, the Kurt Angle NFT is as legendary as its namesake. Angle's NFT is fully interactive, meaning that owners can "play" with the Kurt Angle action figure NFT. This is a first for NFTs and has never been done before. However, for followers of LuchaCoin, this will come as no surprise as they have continued to pioneer change and innovation across the NFT landscape. In another huge step for NFTs, LuchaCoin has also partnered with TreeCanada to offset their carbon footprint, 1,000 times over, something which was also of great importance to Kurt Angle.

The Kurt Angle NFT launches for sale today, August 9, with an exclusive amount being minted.

For further information, please contact:

Stevan Cvjetkovich

(416) 4561711

[email protected]

Tags: NFT, NFT community, collectibles, wrestling collectible, Kurt Angle, Olympic gold, wrestling news, crypto art, crypto news, NFT news, Ethereum, OpenSea

SOURCE LuchaCoin NFT