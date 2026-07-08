Two challenger brands united by independence, community, and a shared approach to modern sport and technology

SAN FRANCISCO and WREXHAM, Wales, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrexham AFC and Firefox, the independent browser from Mozilla, today unveil a new multi-year partnership that will see Firefox become the Club's Official Web Browser Partner and front-of-kit sponsor for the 2026/27 season. The collaboration brings together two brands known for challenging convention and cultivating passionate global communities.

For privacy reasons, the full kit has been blocked. Unblocked version coming soon. Letter from R.R. McReynolds Company announcing Firefox as Wrexham's new principal partner. Wrexham AFC and Firefox partnership logo

Wrexham AFC has established a distinctive position in modern football through authenticity, ambition, and a deep connection with its supporters. Backed by a non-profit, Firefox has spent more than two decades championing the belief that people should decide how they experience the web. That means privacy by default, meaningful user choice, transparent technology, and products that help people navigate the internet without manipulating them.

"Partnering with Wrexham AFC is a natural fit. At their core, both Wrexham and Firefox are challenger brands that have built passionate global communities by doing work differently and staying true to who they are," said John Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla. "Wrexham has created something incredibly special through authenticity, ambition, and a deep connection with its supporters. Firefox has approached the internet with that same philosophy - working to build it as it should be, with openness, community, and people at the center of it all. We're excited about what's ahead and what we can build together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Firefox as our new front-of-kit partner," said Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. "We love an underdog story and both Wrexham and Firefox know the feeling of having to battle giants. It takes inventiveness, relentlessness and a pristine browsing history. So let's effing go…"

Firefox will feature as Wrexham AFC's front-of-kit sponsor across the men's and women's first-team kits for the 2026/27 season, with its logo appearing on the home, away, and third shirts. The partnership will debut on the Club's new men's away shirt this weekend when Wrexham travel to Kraków for their opening pre-season fixture. Firefox also becomes Wrexham AFC's Official Web Browser Partner, with a series of content, product integrations, and fan-facing activations planned throughout the season.

For more information on the partnership and upcoming 2026/27 season, follow @wrexham_afc. To download the independent browser that puts you first, visit Firefox.com.

About Mozilla and Firefox

Mozilla is a global nonprofit backed technology organization that builds products, invests in startups, and advances policy to keep the internet open, fair, and worthy of trust. Firefox is the independent browser from Mozilla, known for strong tracking protection, open source code, and a focus on user choice, privacy, and security. Visit Firefox.com, to learn more.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk or follow @wrexham_afc.

SOURCE Mozilla