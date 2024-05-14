WREXHAM AFC WOMEN ANNOUNCE U.S. SUMMER TOUR DATES, MADE POSSIBLE BY ALLY FINANCIAL

Friday, July 19th, 2024 @ 7 PM - UCLA Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA - Wrexham AFC Women v. SoCal FC

Sunday, July 21st, 2024 @ 3 PM - UCLA Drake Stadium, Los Angeles, CA - Wrexham AFC Women v. Tigres Femenil U19

Friday, July 26th, 2024 @ 7 PM - Providence Park, Portland, OR - Wrexham AFC Women v Portland Thorns Academy

Wrexham AFC Women's U.S. Tour is made possible by title sponsor Ally, a financial services company with the U.S.'s largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women's sports. Ally's support will help elevate Wrexham AFC Women's presence globally, accelerating its ambitions of becoming a top club worldwide. Ally is also a sponsor of the Men's Wrex Coast Tour, where the men's team will face off against AFC Bournemouth in Santa Barbara, Chelsea in Santa Clara, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Vancouver, with all remaining tickets on sale now.

Co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds shared their excitement for the Women's Wrex Coast Tour in a video announcement that can be viewed on YouTube.

Wrexham AFC Women manager Steve Dale said, "Having heard the stories around the Men's tour last season, it is great that the Women's team will have the same opportunity. The time it will provide us to prepare for the upcoming league campaign will be vital in our quest to improve on our third position."

"Our focus on elevating women's sports makes Ally the perfect teammate to bring Wrexham AFC Women to the U.S. for the first time," said Andrea Brimmer, chief Marketing and Public Relations officer, Ally. "The Wrex Coast Tour gives them the stage they have rightfully earned by capturing hearts with their stories and brilliant play."

Tickets for Wrexham AFC Women's games go on sale today. Visit WrexCoastTour.com for ticketing links and additional information for all matches. Fans can also follow @WrexhamAFCWomen on social media for live updates from the team as they prepare for their U.S. debut.

Wrexham AFC's current sponsors – Betty Buzz, Four Walls Whiskey, Gatorade, HP Inc., STōK Cold Brew Coffee, and United Airlines – will all play a significant role throughout the tour to help bring the excitement of Wrexham to North American fans.

About Wrexham AFC Women

Wrexham AFC Women, the official women's football department of Wrexham AFC, was reformed in 2018. Following the takeover of the Football Club on February 9, 2021, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds made an immediate financial investment into the women's football section, and in 2023, the Club achieved promotion to the top tier of Welsh women's football, the Adran Premier. Wrexham AFC Women were subsequently able to realize their ambition of becoming the first semi-professional women's football team in Wales. The team also holds the all-time Welsh domestic football attendance record of 9,511, set at the Racecourse Ground on March 26, 2023.

