Wright & Company Marks 38 Years as a Leader in Petroleum Reserves Consulting

Celebrating nearly four decades of service while investing in new technology and the next generation of reserves analysis.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright & Company, a leading independent petroleum engineering and reserves consulting firm, today marks its 38th anniversary, celebrating a legacy of service, reputation, and reliability across thousands of evaluations and hundreds of clients.

Since its founding on July 1, 1988, the firm has helped operators, financial institutions, and other energy stakeholders navigate market cycles through independent evaluations of oil and gas assets, along with expert opinions and testimony in legal disputes.

Randy Wright, President Adam Null, Head of Engineering & Technology

Wright & Company built its reputation as the Appalachian shale plays emerged, becoming one of the most relied-upon independent consultants for the Marcellus and Utica. As horizontal drilling unlocked these formations, the firm served many of the basin's pioneering operators and supported a significant share of the companies active across the region.

"For 38 years, our clients have trusted us for an honest, rigorous, and dependable assessment of their assets," said Randy Wright, Founder and President of Wright & Company. "We were there at the beginning of the Marcellus and the Utica, and through every cycle since."

Today the firm's work spans the major U.S. basins, including the Permian, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford, alongside its Appalachian roots. Through its core consulting, Wright Energy Advisors, and Wright Analytics Group divisions, it serves operators, lenders, and transaction clients.

As it enters its 39th year, Wright & Company is integrating advanced analytics and artificial intelligence into its evaluation process, helping clients save time and money on drilling and completion decisions while developing the next generation of industry leaders. That commitment to mentoring was recently recognized when engineer Adam Null was named to Hart Energy's 40 Under 40.

"Thirty-eight years is a milestone worth celebrating, but we are just as focused on what comes next," Wright added. "The same standards that earned our reputation are driving how we adopt new technology and grow our team."

About Wright & Company

Founded in 1988, Wright & Company is an independent petroleum engineering and reserves consulting firm serving operators, financial institutions, and energy stakeholders across the major U.S. basins, with deep expertise in the Appalachian Marcellus and Utica. The firm also provides expert opinions and testimony in legal disputes involving oil and gas assets.

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SOURCE Wright & Company