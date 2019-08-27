Wright and Zurich North America Help Close Flood Insurance Coverage Gap with Launch of Residential Private Flood Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to consumers' growing demand for protection from the risk of intensifying and expanding catastrophic floods, Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC (WNFIS) and Zurich North America (Zurich) are introducing the Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance program. This first-of-its-kind, stand-alone product will launch exclusively in Florida on September 3, with plans to expand the coverage to 11 additional states in the future.



Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance was created to address a coverage gap that has become more urgent with the increase in frequency and severity of severe weather events. A startling 98 percent of counties throughout the United States have been impacted by flooding events.1

"With changing weather patterns and growing storm intensity across the country, the vast majority of homes are potentially at risk and most property owners need to consider the protection provided by flood insurance," said Greg Massey, head of Programs for Zurich North America. "This innovative product offering expands coverage choices and helps bring simplicity to this area of the flood insurance marketplace."

Similar to customization options available in standard personal lines coverages, this is the first flood coverage, admitted and regulated by the state of Florida, which allows property owners to tailor their flood insurance policy to their specific needs.

"We are offering flood coverage that is not one-size-fits-all," said James R. Watje, Senior Vice President of Private Flood at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "Each home we cover is as unique as the people living in it. That's why we created a product that will not only help protect your home, but also has the flexibility to customize that protection."

Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents and it is the only admitted stand-alone private flood option currently backed by an insurance provider with an A+ rating from AM Best.

Key features of the coverage include:

No waiting period

No Elevation Certificate required

Higher dwelling limits

Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverages

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistive materials)

Recent and devastating events like Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and record-high water levels in Texas, Louisiana and the Midwest have caused billions of dollars in damages. These events have proven that flood protection is important regardless of location or flood zone, because Mother Nature doesn't follow lines on a map. And it doesn't take an historic event to significantly impact property. Just a few inches of water can cause hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Fortunately, with Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance, private property owners no longer have to be victims.

Property owners with questions about their policy or those interested in purchasing flood coverage and want to learn more about Zurich Residential Private Flood Insurance can contact their local Wright agent today.

To find a Wright agent, or if you are an agent who wants to become a Wright partner, please visit: www.wrightflood.com



About Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC (WNFIS) provides private flood insurance products in 11 states with plans to continue expansion, building out the flood insurance marketplace. WNFIS offers Wright's Excess Flood coverage in 42 states and is a Coverholder at Lloyd's, offering several excess and surplus lines products with AM Best A- (Excellent) rated carriers. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC at 1-866-373-5663 for more information.



About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America — from the Hoover Dam to Madison Square Garden to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is located in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

