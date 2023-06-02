Wright Close & Barger Announces the Addition of Five Attorneys

Firm welcomes new partners, associates to its Houston office

HOUSTON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP is pleased to announce it is growing the firm with the addition of five attorneys. The additions include veteran appellate lawyers Heidi Gumienny and Kelley Clark Morris, who join the firm as partners in the WC&B Houston office.

Ms. Gumienny, who is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, has extensive experience in state and federal appeals, employment and labor lawsuits and administrative proceedings, and municipal liability and complex commercial litigation. She has handled cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the Texas Supreme Court, the Texas Court of Appeals.

Before joining Wright Close & Barger, Heidi was a partner at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, an associate at Moulton & Meyer, and a briefing attorney at the First Court of Appeals.

Ms. Morris focuses her practice on commercial appeals and litigation, with an emphasis on business disputes and energy-related matters. Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law, she has extensive experience representing upstream and midstream oil and gas clients as well as construction and downstream clients in litigation involving a wide range of issues.

Prior to joining Wright Close & Barger, Kelley was an associate at Grey Reed & McGraw and at Bracewell. She also clerked for the Hon. Paul Green at the Texas Supreme Court and for the Hon. Lynn Hughes at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome our new partners Heidi and Kelley to the firm," said Tom Wright, co-founder of Wright Close & Barger. "Both are tremendously talented, and each brings a unique set of skills we know will be incredibly beneficial for our firm and, most importantly, our clients."

Wright Close & Barger's growth strategy for 2023 also includes the addition of new associates Kevin Parish, Griffin Knight, and Johanna Trees.

Mr. Parish focuses his practice on civil appeals in tort and commercial litigation cases in Texas and New Mexico. He brings a wealth of knowledge surrounding the legal issues that impact insurance coverage and risk management. Before joining Wright Close & Barger, Mr. Parish was a staff attorney with the Eighth Court of Appeals. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Ms. Knight has experience representing individuals and businesses in a variety of litigation matters. Prior to joining Wright Close & Barger, she was an associate attorney at Donato, Brown, Pool & Moehlmann. She received her law degree from the University of Houston Law Center and her bachelor's degree from Auburn University.

Ms. Trees focuses her practice on tort and commercial litigation. Her experience includes researching complex legal issues used in dispositive motions, drafting responsive discovery, and taking depositions. She previously was an associate at MehaffyWeber PC and clerked for the Hon. Marcia Crone at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. She received her law degree from South Texas College of Law and her master's and bachelor's degrees from Louisiana State University.

Wright Close & Barger, LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appellate work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable results in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/ .

