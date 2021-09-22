Wright Close & Barger Attorneys Earn Prestigious National and State Legal Honors

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine lawyers with Houston-based law firm Wright Close & Barger have earned recognition in the 2021 list of Texas Super Lawyers, including firm co-founder Thomas Wright and partner Raffi Melkonian, who are named among the Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Super Lawyers selects no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys to include in its list each year. They are selected using a patented multiphase process that includes peer nominations and evaluations, combined with independent research.

Firm partners named to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list include:

The Texas Super Lawyers honors come just one month after 14 Wright Close & Barger attorneys were recognized in the 28th edition of Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers, one of the nation's most respected peer-review attorney guides, recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation.

Firm attorneys named to the 2022 Best Lawyers list include:

Thomas Wright – Appellate Practice; Insurance Litigation

– Appellate Practice; Insurance Litigation Howard Close – Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation: Defendants

– Commercial Litigation; Personal Injury Litigation: Defendants Jessica Z. Barger – Appellate Practice; Insurance Litigation

– Appellate Practice; Insurance Litigation Wanda McKee Fowler – Appellate Practice

– Appellate Practice Russ Hollenbeck – Appellate Practice

– Appellate Practice Raffi Melkonian – Appellate Practice; Commercial Litigation

– Appellate Practice; Commercial Litigation Randall Owens – Commercial Litigation

– Commercial Litigation Kenneth Fair – Litigation: Trust and Estates

– Litigation: Trust and Estates Bradley Snead – Appellate Practice

– Appellate Practice Andrew Love – Insurance Litigation

– Insurance Litigation Natasha Taylor – Insurance Litigation

Best Lawyers also named three Wright Close & Barger attorneys to its list of "Ones to Watch," which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. They include:

"It has been an incredible year for our team and the work they do for our clients," said Wright Close & Barger co-founder Thomas Wright. "Now, to be honored by both Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers, both of which are based on feedback from other lawyers, is really special. I'm just glad they let me hang around with these super stars!"

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appellate work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable results in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/ .

