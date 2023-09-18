Wright Close & Barger Attorneys Earn Prestigious State and National Honors

News provided by

Wright Close & Barger LLP

18 Sep, 2023, 15:46 ET

Lawyers recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America and Lawdragon

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger attorneys have earned recognition in three of the nation's most respected legal listings – the 2023 list of Texas Super Lawyers, the 2024 Best Lawyers in America listing, and Lawdragon's 2024 list of 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Ten WCB attorneys have been named Texas Super Lawyers, including name partners Thomas Wright, Howard Close, and Jessica Barger. Partner Raffi Melkonian also earned recognition as one of the Top 100 appellate lawyers in Houston.

The firm partners named to the 2023 Texas Super Lawyers list include: 

Honorees are chosen using a multiphase process that includes peer nominations and evaluations, along with independent research. 

The Best Lawyers in America

The Texas Super Lawyers honors come one month after 20 firm attorneys were recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This is the largest group of WCB attorneys to be honored by Best Lawyers, one of the oldest and most widely respected legal listings in the country. 

The attorneys named as 2024 Best Lawyers include: 

  • Thomas Wright – Appellate practice; insurance litigation
  • Howard Close – Commercial litigation; personal injury litigation: defendants
  • Jessica Z. Barger – Appellate practice; insurance litigation
  • Wanda McKee Fowler – Appellate practice
  • Eva Guzman – Appellate practice
  • Russ Hollenbeck – Appellate practice
  • Andrew Love – Insurance litigation
  • Jim Marrow – Appellate practice
  • Raffi Melkonian – Appellate practice; commercial litigation
  • Randall Owens – Commercial litigation
  • Tod Phillips – Personal injury litigation: defendants
  • Bradley Snead – Appellate practice
  • Rachel Stinson – Appellate practice
  • Natasha Taylor – Litigation: Insurance
  • Justin Campbell – Commercial litigation; litigation – trusts and estates

Best Lawyers also named five Wright Close & Barger attorneys to its Ones to Watch list, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys who are early in their careers. They include:

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through peer reviews and a rigorous vetting process. All those recognized must receive votes by current Best Lawyers honorees in the same practice areas and in the same geographic region.

To read more: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/wright-close-barger-llp/35504/US

Lawdragon Leading Litigators

Seven Wright Close & Barger partners were named to Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Litigators in America, a listing of attorneys Lawdragon describes as "the advisors you want to send into battle."

Wright Close & Barger partners honored by Lawdragon include:

  • Thomas Wright – Appellate practice
  • Howard Close – Commercial litigation
  • Jessica Z. Barger – Appellate practice
  • Wanda McKee Fowler – Appellate practice
  • Eva Guzman – Appellate practice
  • Russ Hollenbeck – Appellate practice
  • Raffi Melkonian – Appellate practice

Leading Litigators honorees represent businesses and individuals in cases involving antitrust; financial and securities litigation; intellectual property; commercial; real estate; M&A and chancery; cybersecurity and data privacy, and white collar and investigations.

Honorees are selected based on journalistic research, open nominations, and Lawdragon's rigorous vetting process. View the complete Lawdragon list of 500 Leading Litigators in America here.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex matters for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable results in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury.

To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/. 

Media Contact:  
April Arias  
800-559-4534   
[email protected]  

SOURCE Wright Close & Barger LLP

Also from this source

Wright Close & Barger Announces the Addition of Five Attorneys

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.