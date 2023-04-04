Wright expands its ResiFlood program into Illinois with launch of an exclusive, admitted product

First-of-its-kind, residential private flood coverage available beginning April 4th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services has announced its entrance into Illinois by introducing an admitted, stand-alone private flood insurance product as the next state in the continued expansion of the company's ResiFlood program. In partnership with the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI), Wright Flood is proud and excited to introduce admitted private flood to Illinois homeowners and continues to demonstrate its leadership in the flood insurance marketplace.

Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to protect homes against the risk of Illinois flooding since most property policies do not cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents beginning April 4, 2023, and it is filed and approved by the Illinois Department of Insurance. It also has the financial security of Zurich's AM Besti A+ (Superior) XV rating. Wright's ResiFlood product is offered in 12 states, with expansion plans to introduce admitted private flood to homeowners in additional states across the county.

Thanks to advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the ResiFlood program can pinpoint risk locations house by house to deliver a highly flexible coverage offering. Other key features of this first-of-its-kind, stand-alone flood insurance include:

Zurich policy is an admitted form approved by the IDOI

policy is an admitted form approved by the IDOI No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

) Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use and Building Ordinance coverages

"Increased frequency of flooding events is becoming a dangerous trend across the Midwest," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of private flood at Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "That's especially true in Illinois, where the frequency and intensity of these heavy rain events are also increasing. Additionally, there is a river flooding and snowmelt risk in these regions. When temperatures increase in the spring, the potential for flooding rises exponentially."

"Many homeowners policies don't cover flooding," Watje said. "We are offering flood coverage that is not one-size-fits-all. Each home we cover is as unique as the people living in it. Considering that flooding events have impacted 99 percent of counties in the United States, it's vitally important to be prepared."

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent or become a Wright partner agency, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC (WNFIS) offers primary and excess flood products in numerous markets across the United States and is building out our growing Flood Insurance Marketplace. The WNFIS portfolio includes admitted flood products and, as a Coverholder at Lloyd's, excess and surplus lines products with AM Best ratings of A- (Excellent) or higher. For more information, contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services LLC at (866) 373-5663.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Our customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to construction and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. We've backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America – from the Hoover Dam to Madison Square Garden to the Confederation Bridge. Our North American, LEED Platinum® headquarters is in the Chicago area. We employ approximately 9,000 people in North America and have offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. Further information is available at www.zurichna.com.

