WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of WMGI and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Stryker Corporation.

On November 4, 2019, Wright announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by the Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $5.4 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Wright's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Wright's stock has recently traded well above the $30.75 per share deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Wright stockholders.

If you own shares of Wright and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies

