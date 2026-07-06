Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with First Insurance Co. of Hawaii

Wright Flood will service, administer, and issue NFIP coverage for FICOH policyholders and agents

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company ("Wright Flood"), the nation's leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to acquire the flood insurance policy book from First Insurance Company of Hawaii ("FICOH").

Wright Flood will service, administer, and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for FICOH policyholders and agents. Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii was founded in 1911 and is the oldest and largest property and casualty insurer domiciled in the Aloha State.

Wright Flood has more than 40 years of experience exclusively in the flood insurance industry. It is widely recognized for its industry-specific knowledge, claims response and long-standing commitment to partner with agents and policyholders, especially at the time of a flood loss. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing the service customers deserve.

Patricia Templeton-Jones, Wright National Flood Insurance Services chief executive officer and chief program advocate, said she is excited about the partnership with FICOH agents.

"First Insurance Company of Hawaii combines over a century of local market knowledge with the global strength of the Tokio Marine Group, making it a cornerstone of Hawaii's insurance industry and a trusted partner for residents and businesses statewide," Templeton-Jones said. "We look forward to continuing their long history and providing their agents with our experience in the flood insurance industry. Since the inception of the NFIP, Wright Flood has been a premier provider of flood coverage and private flood options for homeowners and business owners."

"FICOH has built the largest NFIP book in Hawaii thanks to the dedication and expertise of our flood underwriting team over many years," said Lance Kawano, senior vice president of First Insurance Company of Hawaii. "As we looked ahead, it was important to partner with a highly reputable NFIP provider that shares our commitment to personalized service. Wright Flood brings deep expertise and a strong service culture, and we look forward to working closely together to ensure a seamless transition for our policyholders and agents."

Beginning this fall, Wright Flood will manage FICOH's NFIP flood placements. Wright National Flood Insurance Company, which is AM Best-rated as A (Excellent) for financial strength, will issue all new policies and renewals. For retail agents accessing flood coverage through FICOH, there will be minimal change in the process to continue to provide NFIP coverage for policyholders.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the largest flood insurance provider in the nation, offers federal, excess, and private flood insurance with leading industry experience, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in its exceptional claims reputation, providing superior service customers deserve and its user-friendly technology. Agents and consumers may visit us at www.wrightflood.com and wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

About First Insurance Company of Hawaii

Founded in 1911, First Insurance Company of Hawaii is the oldest and largest property and casualty insurer domiciled in Hawaii, with assets of $926.2 million, liabilities of $616.6 million, and policyholders' surplus of $309.6 million as of December 31, 2025. First Insurance is a member of the Tokio Marine North America (TMNA) group of companies and enjoys an "A+" rating by AM Best. Proud of its broadly experienced, service-oriented staff, First Insurance employs more than 215 insurance professionals and distributes its products through 26 independent general agencies. In 2025, First Insurance was named one of Hawaii's Best Places to Work in the "medium company" category by Hawaii Business magazine. To learn more about FICOH and its community giving, visit http://www.ficoh.com/about-us/community/.

Contact:

Rob Langrell

Senior Communications Manager, Wright Flood

[email protected]

(727) 422-8854

SOURCE Wright National Flood Insurance Company