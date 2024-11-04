Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with Orange Insurance Exchange

Wright Flood will service, administer and issue NFIP coverage for Orange

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the nation's leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to partner with Orange Insurance Exchange (Orange) to co-brand flood policies. The agreement took effect today, November 4, 2024.

Wright Flood will service, administer, and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for Orange policyholders and agents.

With a rating from AM Best for financial strength of A (Excellent), Wright Flood has more than 40 years of experience exclusively in the flood insurance industry. It is widely recognized for its experience, claims response and long-standing commitment to partner with agents and policyholders, especially at the time of a flood loss. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation, and providing a high level of service.

Wright National Flood Insurance Company President Patricia Templeton-Jones said she is excited about the new partnership with Orange.

"We look forward to a great relationship between Orange and Wright Flood," Templeton-Jones said. "Their agents will now be able to easily add flood insurance when writing their homeowners' policies, which doesn't cover that peril. It will allow more property owners to have that level of protection before a flood event occurs."

"Wright has long been a premier provider of NFIP flood coverage and private flood insurance options for both homeowners and businesses that dates back to 1983 when it was one of the first Write Your Own ("WYO") participants in the National Flood Insurance Program," she added. "We look forward to sharing those insights with our new agent partners and policyholders."

Orange Chief Executive Officer Don Matz is equally pleased about the new relationship between the companies.

"We're excited to partner with the premier flood insurance provider in the U.S. in order to bring an additional and much-needed coverage option to our Members," Matz said. "Through Orange's partnership with Wright Flood, Orange Members will have access to a traditional NFIP policy that's backed by the federal government, as well as excess coverage via Wright National. As with all coverage-related needs, we encourage our Members to reach out to their independent insurance agent to obtain an Orange flood quote."

About Wright National Flood Insurance Company

Wright National Flood Insurance Company, the largest flood insurance provider in the nation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., offers federal, excess and private flood insurance with leading industry expertise, rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing service clients deserve. Wright Flood enjoys a strong reputation for excellence with FEMA and participates on industry councils and advisory boards in Washington, D.C. to strengthen the flood program that serves 4.7 million flood policyholders. Agents and consumers may visit us at www.wrightflood.com and wrightfloodadvice.org. To find an agent, call (866) 373-5663.

About Orange Insurance

Orange Insurance Exchange (Orange) is a reciprocal insurer that specializes in insuring Florida properties. A reciprocal insurer is an insurance entity whose Members, also known as Subscribers, agree to insure each other — similar to a mutual insurance company. As a reciprocal insurer, all decisions are made in the best interests the Members. Orange Members are comprised of individuals who take great pride in the ownership, care and maintenance of their home and are seeking insurance coverage that restores their home to its prior condition after Mother Nature has left her mark. With a variety of optional coverages such as Replacement Cost, Flood, and Equipment Breakdown, Orange offers its Members a selection of coverages tailored to meet each Member's specific needs and budget. Additional information is available at www.orangeinsure.com.

