WRIGHT'S BARBECUE TAKES TOP OVERALL SPOT IN YELP'S ANNUAL BARBECUE RANKINGS

Yelpers select Arkansas BBQ restaurant as #1 in 2024 Yelp Top 100 list

JOHNSON, Ark., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright's Barbecue announced today that it has been named the #1 Barbecue Restaurant in the United States according to Yelp's Top 100 BBQ list published in May 2024. With more than 32 million app users and 287 million+ reviews, Yelp is widely considered the authority on guest experience for the restaurant industry. Wright's has previously been featured on Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in America and Top Brisket Spots.

"Wright's original mission was to bring the art and flavor of Texas barbecue to the community of Arkansas," said owner and pitmaster Jordan Wright. "To be recognized at the top of this list above Texas and other power house barbecue regions like Kansas City and Memphis is truly an incredible acknowledgment of what we've accomplished over the past 8 years."

The recognition mentioned the most popular/most photographed dishes as the Texas Trinity, the Rocket Man and the 2 Meat Plate. The honor also featured real quotes from Yelp reviews calling Wright's "A+++ barbecue every time," "the best brisket in the world" and "bacon burnt ends that are unique and amazing."

"This honor is thanks to our customers one hundred percent," said Wright. "They keep coming back, keep sharing their favorites online and keep telling friends and family about us. We are just getting started and can't wait to show them what's next."

According to Yelp, the methodology used identified businesses in the Barbecue category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "barbecue," and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.

About Wright's Barbecue

Founded in 2016 as a food truck, Wright's Barbecue has grown to four locations in the state of Arkansas including Little Rock, Bentonville, Rogers and its original location in Johnson. Most recently, Wright's announced their upcoming fifth location at the new Walmart Headquarters in Bentonville, AR. To learn more about Wright's, visit www.wrightsbbq.com or follow them on social media at @wrightsbarbecue

