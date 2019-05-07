Wrights Impact Window & Door Opens New Office On The West Coast of Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrights Impact Window & Door, a leading provider of impact doors, windows and related weatherproofing products in Florida, has announced that it is opening a new office in Punta Gorda, near Fort Myers on Florida's West Coast.

This new office will serve Wright's customer base in the West Coast of Florida. With unique, premium products and the latest installation techniques, Wrights Impact Window & Door will provide high-quality service to customers throughout the area who are in need of hurricane protection.

Hurricane Protection Is Part Of New Florida Building Codes

Many residents who live on the West Coast of Florida are not aware of changes to building codes which require hurricane protection products, such as impact windows and doors, to prevent property damage and enhance safety.

"Customers always come first," says Executive Vice President Howard Van Natta. "People choose Wrights because quality matters."

The proprietary products installed by Wrights Impact Window & Door meet all required Florida safety standards, and offer unparalleled protection from hurricanes. Impact windows from the company have a number of other benefits, such as helping to protect homes against intruders and burglars and lowering utility bills due to energy-efficient design.

Further benefits of impact windows and doors on the West Coast of Florida include lower insurance premiums for homeowners who meet hurricane safety requirements and significant interior noise reduction. Hurricane protection products like impact windows and doors will even increase the value of the property onto which they are installed.

Thanks to lower insurance rates and higher energy efficiency, Wrights Impact Window & Door products pay for themselves over time.

The New Wrights Impact Window & Door Opens Before Hurricane Season Begins

Hurricane season in Florida begins in June. Though the West Coast of Florida has historically been less vulnerable to strong hurricanes, changing climate patterns, have resulted in a larger volume of strong hurricanes and storms affecting the West Coast.

Wrights Impact Window & Door has already begun operations in Punta Gorda near Fort Myers, allowing customers in the area to benefit from the peace of mind obtained by installing high-quality impact doors and windows.

For customers who are interested in these products but are not able to afford the purchase of a new set of impact doors & windows, government-backed PACE financing initiatives are available. This initiative allows customers to finance their products for up to 30 years and is not dependent on credit scores.

For more information, customers may visit the company's website at https://wrightsimpactwindowanddoor.com/ . Further press inquiries may be directed by phone to (239) 203-3321

About Wrights Impact Window And Door: With over 45 years' experience serving South Florida, Wrights Impact Window and Door has become a leading provider of high-quality, premium impact doors, windows, and shutters and shades in Florida. With premium, US-manufactured products, and experienced installation teams, Wrights Impact Window and Door is dedicated to keeping Florida residents safe and providing an excellent customer experience.

Contact: Howard Van Natta, 214193@email4pr.com

SOURCE Wrights Impact Window & Door