Wright's Media Announces New Collaboration with Wirecutter, A New York Times Company

Wirecutter's passion lies with obsessively testing and researching thousands of products every year to recommend the best of everything, saving readers time and stress in figuring out what to buy. Licensing will help amplify brands that have been recommended by Wirecutter and showcase their excellence in a way that consumers trust and appreciate.

"We are truly honored and proud to be working with such an iconic brand that serves as an innovative leader in the consumer services space," says Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright's Media.

Wirecutter is changing the way consumers shop by rigorously testing and recommending products that are an indispensable part of our lives. Wright's Media will create and implement a licensing strategy that helps power that initiative by allowing brands to leverage their editorial recognition.

"We are very excited to work with an industry leader such as Wright's Media to expand our licensing efforts in exciting new ways," says Leilani Han, Business Development & Partnership Director, at Wirecutter. "We believe Wright's Media's expertise and creativity will build on and accelerate our licensing program in all categories."

About Wright's Media

Wright's Media provides content licensing solutions to businesses that drive revenues and steer brands to the forefront of this technology. Whether seeking to outsource reprints, content licensing or searching for ways to profit in-house, Wright's Media offers the right solutions. By consistently providing top-quality products such as hard-copy article reprints, content and brand licensing, E-prints, digital prints, plaques, rights and permissions, and high-tech virtual interactive prints; Wright's Media has become one of the magazine industry's most respected providers of multimedia and content management solutions.

