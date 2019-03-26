Wright's Media Announces Partnership with SourceMedia

"SourceMedia is committed to recognizing leaders in our communities who continue to advance their industries and inspire others. We look forward to having Wright's Media help us to share these prestigious awards across channels, on behalf of their recipients," said Gemma Postlethwaite of SourceMedia.

Some of SourceMedia's widely recognized programs include American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking, 100 Top Accounting Firms to Work For and The Best Fintechs to Work For.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with a company whose portfolio of nationally-recognized brands are rich in history and have such long-standing, loyal audiences," said Richard Wright, President of Wright's Media. "Our mission will be to help them optimize and grow their current award programs to further promote the SourceMedia brand."

About Wright's Media

Wright's Media provides award and editorial licensing solutions to businesses such as Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Informa and U.S. News & World Report, that drives revenue and steers brands to the forefront of content licensing. Whether seeking to outsource reprints, monetize current content or build new licensing programs, Wright's is one of the publishing industry's most respected providers of multimedia and content management solutions.

About SourceMedia

SourceMedia is a business information, media and events company serving the financial, technology and healthcare industries. We advance communities of professionals and marketers, by uncovering powerful business ideas, connecting industry leaders around them, and tracking progress through research and benchmarks. Brands include Digital Insurance, American Banker, The Bond Buyer, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning, Accounting Today, and National Mortgage News. SourceMedia also hosts over 30 events per year that guide industry professionals through leadership, technology, and policy disruption.

