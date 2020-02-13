Wright's Media Names Publishing Veteran Michelle Myers In A Newly Created Role Of Chief Revenue Officer

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright's Media® today announced that it has named Michelle Myers as its first Chief Revenue Officer and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team. Michelle joins Wright's during a time of fast growth and brings over 25 years' experience in publishing where she has a demonstrated track record of growing revenues and creating innovative marketing solutions.

"Michelle is an accomplished media executive with a diverse publishing background and is known for growing brands, identifying new revenue streams and fostering deep relationships in the media community. Domestically, she will be a key liaison with our current partners to grow and enhance their business. Internationally, she will help lead us as we navigate and identify trends in the international market where we look to expand in 2020" said Richard Wright, President & CEO.

Most recently Myers was President of the Women's Choice Award where she leveraged her experience in accolades and brand licensing to develop omnichannel retail programs and content strategies for their brand partners. Prior, Michelle held the role of Chief Revenue Officer for Brides at one of Wright's largest clients, Condé Nast. At Condé she was honored with the first ever Business Transformation Award for spearheading the brand to greater profitability through breakthrough ideas such as brand licensing and new ways to monetize social media. Myers also held Vice President & Publisher roles at Lucky Magazine, People StyleWatch and Star Magazine and was Associate Publisher of Allure and Shape.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the Wright's Media team during a time of such explosive growth," Myers said. "Having worked for some of the top publishing companies in the U.S. gives me the unique ability to provide a new perspective on how we can continue to enhance our content and accolade business and deliver new revenue opportunities to our brand partners."

About Wright's Media

Wright's Media provides award and editorial licensing solutions to businesses such as Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Informa and U.S. News & World Report, that drives revenue and steers brands to the forefront of content licensing. Whether seeking to outsource reprints, monetize current content or build new licensing programs, Wright's is one of the publishing industry's most respected providers of multimedia and content management solutions.

