Wrightwell Appoints Craig Krandel as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets

Addition strengthens the firm's financing capabilities and enhances capital solutions available to investors, partners and clients across the real estate investment platform.

ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrightwell today announced that Craig Krandel has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets.

In this role, Krandel will lead the firm's capital markets strategy and execution, supporting acquisitions, financing initiatives and investment activity across Wrightwell's growing residential real estate platform.

The addition reflects Wrightwell's continued investment in building institutional-quality capabilities across its platform while enhancing the firm's ability to deliver creative and efficient financing solutions for investors, partners and clients.

"Craig's appointment represents an important step in the continued evolution of the Wrightwell platform," said Anthony DePalma, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wrightwell. "As the market becomes increasingly complex, access to thoughtful capital solutions and strong lender relationships has never been more important. Craig's experience will strengthen our ability to execute, expand the solutions available to our clients and partners and further enhance the value we bring across the investment lifecycle."

Krandel brings more than three decades of experience across fixed income, structured finance and residential real estate capital markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Capital Markets at Beacon Ridge Capital Management and previously led capital markets initiatives at Amherst Residential, where he was responsible for originating more than $6 billion of financing for single-family rental portfolios through warehouse acquisition facilities, term loans and public securitization markets.

At Wrightwell, Krandel will focus on expanding financing options, deepening lender and capital partner relationships and supporting the firm's investment strategies across build-to-rent and multifamily communities nationwide.

"Wrightwell has built an impressive platform and a reputation for disciplined execution," said Krandel. "I am excited to join the team and help further strengthen the firm's capital markets capabilities, broaden the resources available to investors and partners and support the company's continued growth."

About Wrightwell

Wrightwell is a residential real estate investment platform focused on the acquisition and management of high-quality build-to-rent and multifamily communities across high-growth markets throughout the United States. Through institutional investment discipline and operational expertise, the firm seeks to create long-term value for investors, residents and partners.

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SOURCE Wrightwell