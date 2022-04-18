Wrigley Media Group To Roll Out The Red Carpet At New Studio Facility

If you build it, they will come…

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Misdee Wrigley Miller is building what will become the largest studio production facility in Kentucky. A sneak peek event will be held on site today, with building completion expected to be early 2023.

Wrigley Woodhill Studios will be a state-of-the-art studio with facilities and capabilities to house feature film, television, and commercial productions in a way that Kentucky has never been able to - until now.

At approximately 52,000 square feet, Wrigley Woodhill Studios will be the largest studio facility in Kentucky. It will house three soundstages, indoor/outdoor control room and satellite hook ups, multiple star dressing rooms, wardrobe and prop storage, parking for nearly 100 cars, and ample production offices.

Wrigley Miller has chosen the site of what was once the Woodhill Cinemas to build out this facility in an effort to breathe new life into a once abandoned building, and to bring renewed energy to the surrounding Woodhill neighborhood.

Wrigley Media Group CEO and owner Misdee Wrigley Miller says, "We're excited to expand on the existing 80's deco look, while freshening things up and bringing the building back to life over two decades later." Wrigley Miller continues, "This building houses such nostalgia and so many great memories for locals that I felt it was important for us to maintain its integrity, instead of completely knocking it down. And besides, in honor of Earth Day later this week, I think it's only fitting that we're up-cycling … on steroids!"

The location was originally chosen to house production for WMG's syndicated daytime court show, Relative Justice last summer, and quickly became an obvious choice to commit to expanding and facilitating the build-out once the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive was renewed in January 2022. Given that Relative Justice has just been renewed for its second season, plans are in place for production to once again originate from the same soundstage at this location.

Dean Builds Construction and Architect Morris Workshop were able to execute on Wrigley Miller's vision, while studio industry veteran Hal Haenel applied his decades worth of studio operation experience at three major studios in Hollywood to ensure that Wrigley Woodhill Studios would have the capacity to service Hollywood's production needs while spending time on location in the Bluegrass state.

About Wrigley Media Group – Wrigley Media Group is an industry leader producing original series, creative content, motion graphics, digital marketing, and branding for a worldwide clientele. Led by award-winning businesswoman Misdee Wrigley Miller and headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Wrigley Media Group conceives, produces, and distributes content from their state of the art 24,000 square foot headquarters. Relative Justice, produced by Wrigley Media Group, is the first daytime syndicated show produced in Kentucky and is shot from Wrigley Woodhill Studios, a separate 52,000 square foot WMG studio facility also located in Lexington. More on wrigleymediagroup.com

