Wrigley Media Group (WMG) Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding upon a longstanding successful relationship with the University of Kentucky, Wrigley Media Group (WMG) and has entered into a "first-of-its-kind" partnership with the University to uniquely combine assets across the student campus, athletics, and newly renovated Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The partnership was developed and negotiated by JMI Sports' UK Sports & Campus Marketing team.

"This agreement represents a fundamental value present in so much of what we do at the University of Kentucky – the power of partnership," said Eric N. Monday, UK's executive vice president for finance and administration. "Working with athletics and the university and our College of Communication and Information, we will be able to continually enhance the experience of fans and provide tangible opportunities for professional development and experience for our students."

The deal allows WMG to entitle the newly developed Catwalk open air walkway at the Central Bank Center, support esports initiatives through the sponsorship of the UK Esports Club and the entitlement of the esports casting facility in the Cornerstone Innovation Building. WMG will produce in-game videos for UK Athletics events, and work with the UK College of Communication and Information to develop practical experiences for UK students in the video production industry.

"We've enjoyed a wonderful working partnership with the University for many years, explains Misdee Wrigley Miller, CEO and Owner of Wrigley Media Group. "This agreement allows me to solidify my commitment to UK and to the city of Lexington. I view this as my personal legacy to the city that I love."

"We are thrilled to bring this innovative, student-centric partnership to life with Wrigley Media Group," said UK Sports & Campus Marketing President, Kim Shelton. "As a Lexington-based company, Wrigley has been a dedicated partner to the University of Kentucky. We are excited to continue to support that commitment, helping Wrigley to create a deeply integrated partnership that combines traditional sponsorship assets with innovative entitlement rights and focused educational programming.

"As a UK alumni and former member of the JMI Sports family, this represents a full circle moment for me," explains David Bertram, CRO of Wrigley Media Group, who helped craft the deal. "These organizations share the same brand standards and values, so bringing them together with this partnership is a natural fit."

The Central Bank Center and historic Rupp Arena are known as one of the most widely recognized entertainment venues in North America and serve as a backdrop to Lexington's most vibrant urban gathering space. The ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of the renovated Bank Center will take place in Spring of 2022. Additional details and information will be shared at that time.

About Wrigley Media Group

Wrigley Media Group is an industry leader producing creative content, motion graphics, digital marketing, social media and branding for a worldwide clientele. Led by award-winning businesswomen Misdee Wrigley Miller and headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Wrigley Media Group conceives, produces, and distributes content from their state of the art 24,000 square foot studio. Relative Justice, produced by Wrigley Media Group, is the first daytime syndicated show produced in Kentucky and generated from Wrigley Media Studios, a separate studio facility also located in Lexington. For more information, please visit wrigleymediagroup.com.

About The University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky is increasingly the first choice for students, faculty and staff to pursue their passions and their professional goals. In the last three years, Forbes has named UK among the best employers for diversity, and INSIGHT into Diversity recognized us as a Diversity Champion five years running. UK has been ranked among the top 30 campuses in the nation for LGBTQ* inclusion and safety. UK has been judged a "Great College to Work for" four years in a row, and UK is among only 22 universities in the country on Forbes' list of "America's Best Employers." We are ranked among the top 10% of public institutions for research expenditures — a tangible symbol of our breadth and depth as a university focused on discovery that changes lives and communities. And our patients know and appreciate the fact that UK HealthCare has been named the state's top hospital for six straight years. Accolades and honors are great. But they are more important for what they represent: the idea that creating a community of belonging and commitment to excellence is how we honor our mission to be not simply the University of Kentucky, but the University for Kentucky.

About JMI Sports

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company that provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and project management expertise for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client's economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies. JMI Sports' signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships include the University of Kentucky, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, DePaul University, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia and Columbia University (with Learfield IMG College), and University of Notre Dame (with Legends). JMI Sports also represents several conferences, including the Ivy League, the Mid-American Conference, the Mountain West Conference, the Southern Conference, the Patriot League and the Atlantic 10. JMI Sports also serves as third-party sales representation for premier sports properties, venues and events, including the Breeders' Cup, Clemson University, Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, The Armory in New York City, the Millrose Games, and the Penn Relays. JMI Sports was founded in 2006 by CEO Erik Judson and technology entrepreneur John Moores, former owner of the San Diego Padres. To learn more, please visit www.jmisports.com.

