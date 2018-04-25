WrinkleFree MD Med Spa & Wellness Clinic Offers GAINSWave® in Texas

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's sexual performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Emily Porter, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. WrinkleFree MD Med Spa & Wellness Clinic is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX 78641, USA.

WrinkleFree MD Med Spa & Wellness Clinic's success is simple: They offer only the most effective treatments available using state-of-the-art technology and techniques and deliver those treatments with the highest skill and best customer service in the industry.

Dr. Porter is a board-certified emergency physician with 10 years of experience in emergency rooms prior to her career in aesthetics. Dr. Porter re-trained in aesthetic medicine to help create a better life balance and to foster stronger doctor-patient relationships than those the emergency room allowed.



Her effervescent personality gives her a unique ability to connect with patients and put them at ease – from disclosing personal information to uncomfortable procedures. As a physician, safety and comfort are of utmost importance to Dr. Porter.

