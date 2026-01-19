Wrisk welcomes Allianz Holdings plc as a strategic investor as part of its Series B funding round

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrisk Limited ("Wrisk"), the digital insurance platform specialising in embedded insurance for the automotive sector, today announced that Allianz Holdings plc ("Allianz") has invested in the company as part of its recently announced Series B funding round, which was led by Alma Mundi Ventures and Opera Tech Ventures.

The investment sees Allianz join the list of other strategic shareholders who invested in Wrisk in earlier rounds and it further strengthens Wrisk's position as a trusted partner to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The backing of a global insurer of Allianz's scale highlights the growing importance of closer collaboration between insurers and embedded insurance platforms, as OEMs seek more integrated and data-driven insurance solutions.

The investment from Allianz - who have been Wrisk's primary underwriter for almost 10 years - is particularly significant for Wrisk's expanding OEM client base, several of whom are looking to build deeper and more strategic relationships with a smaller number of insurer partners. Wrisk's proximity to OEMs, combined with its platform and data capabilities, enables Wrisk and its insurer partners to develop competitive advantages in areas such as data enrichment, risk selection and pricing.

Wrisk brings together real-time insights from insurance, vehicle, financial and behavioural data to support smarter decision-making across pricing, claims and customer engagement. At the core of the platform is Wrisk's proprietary embedded data framework, developed specifically for automotive OEMs to harmonise inputs from connected car systems, telematics, transactional records and customer interactions. This foundation enables scalable intelligence, powered by machine learning models that evolve alongside advances in vehicle technology, changing customer behaviour and shifting market dynamics.

The Series B funding, including Allianz's participation, will support Wrisk's international expansion and continued investment in its data science and data insights capabilities, as the company scales its platform and deepens partnerships across the automotive and insurance ecosystems.

Nimeshh Patel, CEO of Wrisk, said:

"Allianz's investment is a strong endorsement of Wrisk's strategy and our role in helping insurers and OEMs work more closely together. As OEMs increasingly look for fewer, more strategic insurance partners, our ability to combine deep OEM relationships with sophisticated data and technology becomes ever more important. We are delighted to welcome Allianz as a shareholder and look forward to deepening our long-term partnership."

Ulf Lange, Managing Director, Personal Lines, at Allianz UK, said:

"Wrisk has built a compelling platform at the intersection of insurance, data and the automotive sector. Its close relationships with OEMs and focus on data-driven insurance solutions align closely with Allianz's strategic priorities, and we are pleased to support Wrisk as it continues to scale its business and capabilities."

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers serving private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 761 billion euros* on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.9 trillion euros* of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved a total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the Group.

* As of September 30, 2025.

About Wrisk

Wrisk offers an unparalleled blend of technology and customer-centric solutions that empower automotive brands to revolutionise their insurance offerings. Headquartered in London, with a team of 100+ professionals around the world, Wrisk operates with deep industry expertise drawn from insurance, auto OEM, data and technology sectors. Subsidiary companies are set up as regulated MGA entities operating in the UK and EU.

Wrisk's clients include BMW FS, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo FS, Mercedes-Benz Insurance Services, Stellantis Financial Services UK, Suzuki GB, Toyota Insurance Services

