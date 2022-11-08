Wrist Watch Market Size to Increase by USD 19.28 Bn; 33% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Wristwatch Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market growth to accelerate at a CAGR Of 5.5% and register an incremental growth of 19.28 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the growth opportunities at regional level, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. Gain confidence by Downloading Free PDF Sample Report .

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wristwatch Market 2022-2026

The wrist watch market is analyzed across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 33% of the global market share over the forecast period. The launch of designer products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for fashion accessories, and the increased demand for customized watches are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The wrist watch market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including:

Chopard Group: The company offers wristwatches such as Happy sport, Alpine Eagle, and Happy diamonds icons.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.: The company offers wristwatches such as Eco Drive one, Promaster Dive automatic, and Promaster Skyhawk AT.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA: The company offers wristwatches such as perpetual calendar, mariner memovox, and date.

Fossil Group Inc.: The company offers wristwatches such as mechanical watches, leather watches, and stainless watches.

Patek Philippe SA: The company offers wristwatches such as Aquanut, Nautilus, and Gondolo.

The company offers wristwatches such as Aquanut, Nautilus, and Gondolo. ASOROCK Watches LLC

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

DIFFUSIONE ITALIANA PREZIOSI S.P.A

Magnus Brand

Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for premium watches, new launches, and the rising number of partnerships and strategic alliances. However, the increased availability of counterfeit products is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wrist watch market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. View Report Sample Here

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into quartz, digital, and others segments. The quartz watches segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

