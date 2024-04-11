Writ Raises $3.8M Seed Round Led By Gradient Ventures to Help Companies Better Use Data for Key Decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Writ , a startup rethinking how companies use data to make decisions, announced $3.8M in Series Seed funding today. The round was led by Gradient Ventures, with participation from Defy.vc, High Alpha, Toba Capital, and numerous angels.

Writ Co-Founders Adam Weinstein (CEO) and Jason McGhee (CTO) previously started Cursor, a data catalog solution, which was acquired by DataRobot in 2019. Following the acquisition, McGhee spent his time at DataRobot building out the company's Deep Learning offerings while Weinstein served as Vice President of Product Management. Prior to Cursor, the duo held data and engineering roles at LinkedIn, Pandora, ExactTarget (now Salesforce), and Deloitte.

"For decades, data teams and the functions they support have shared a common mission without the tools to realize it. We're redefining how people work with data by using AI to eliminate manual work, uncertainty, and barriers to collaboration," said Weinstein.

Writ is focused on building out the product's core functionality alongside a set of industry-leading design partners and thought leaders. The company is currently providing access to key partners and intends to open a beta program later this year.

"Data teams need to accelerate their communication and decision making to stay competitive. Classic dashboard and reporting tools simply don't offer what professionals need. We're rebuilding the experience from the ground up alongside domain experts, integrating bleeding edge ideas in design, collaboration, and AI," says McGhee.

"Companies are looking for solutions to explain and understand their underlying data because most customer data is messy, disorganized, and inaccurate. The team at Writ is building a much-needed solution to allow teams to ingest this disparate data and make sense of it in real-time," said Darian Shirazi, General Partner at Gradient. "We're excited to partner with Adam, Jason, and the Writ team as they build a next generation intelligence platform for the AI era."

Despite the cost of data storage continuing to plummet, teams struggle to get access to the answers they need to fuel growth. Writ solves this by making the process of sharing and discussing data a team sport. Whether helping a Board of Directors prepare for an earnings call or a Retail Store Manager manage inventory, Writ moves the discussion forward across an organization.

"When making decisions, many companies struggle to harness data's full potential. Writ's innovative approach transforms data into actionable insights, empowering teams to collaborate effectively and drive meaningful outcomes," said Bob Rosin, General Partner at defy.vc.

To get in touch with the Writ team, reach out at [email protected].

About Writ

Writ helps its partners make informed decisions. By providing a space for all teams to explore, discuss, and act on data, Writ accelerates data-driven culture. Writ is based in San Francisco and backed by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI fund, as well as Defy.vc and High Alpha Capital. For more information, visit writ.so .

About Gradient Ventures

Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, helps founders build transformational companies. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

About Defy.vc

Founded in 2016, Defy is a Silicon Valley based early stage venture capital firm. Defy was founded to invest in entrepreneurs and companies looking to solve complex problems. Defy's focus is to help early stage companies mature and scale into companies ready for growth capital. The firm's team has more than 50 years of venture experience, successful operating backgrounds and actively helps successful entrepreneurs grow companies from inception through exit. Connect with Defy at defy.vc and @defyvc

About High Alpha Capital

Based in Indianapolis, High Alpha creates, launches, scales and invests in exceptional enterprise B2B software companies across North America. The High Alpha portfolio of over 90 companies includes leading cloud companies Logik.io, Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, The Mom Project, LogicGate and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow @highalpha .

