Writable and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner with Ecree for AI Revision Recommendations in RevisionAid

With the addition of AI feedback from Ecree, Writable now provides a four-part feedback engine (peer-, self-, teacher-, and AI review) and a set of skill-, state, and genre-focused writing assignments that save teachers time on preparation and feedback, while simultaneously scaffolding and motivating students. The addition of Ecree into Writable's RevisionAid supports Writable's pedagogy, which builds from a teacher's existing instruction and writing routines, transitioning the teacher from grader to guide and freeing teachers to spend more time working with students to improve their thinking and communication.

"We created a new approach to writing technology that starts where it should: mirroring what humans do successfully. Understanding the critiques of AI writing products, Ecree developed a solution to overcome the limitations and fill in the gaps that other tools lacked. We use a clear set of rules to assess student work and provide feedback in the same way a human expert does. The difference is that through the power of technology, Ecree can provide this feedback immediately and at scale," says Jamey Heit, co-founder and CEO at Ecree.

"Educators consistently ask us for more authentic types of feedback for their classrooms – helping to reach students earlier in the writing process when they still have the ability and mindset to improve their work," said Andrew Goldman, co-founder and CEO of Writable. "After evaluating a wide range of technologies, Ecree was the unparalleled choice for the millions of students accessing Writable across our standalone and combined HMH ELA programs. Ecree is the only technology that supports teachers creating their own prompts alongside AI feedback, allowing more relevant, engaging prompts for students during all phases of a writing assignment."

"At HMH, we believe that the best and most promising AI solutions empower educators by extending their capacity, not by replacing them," said Matthew Mugo Fields, EVP and general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at HMH. "Writable and Ecree's revision solution does just this by helping to increase student writing proficiency using a guided approach, ultimately giving teachers more time to spend on differentiating instruction and supporting students."



About Writable

Writable helps teachers scaffold and motivate students to become purposeful, proficient writers, and helps schools assess and monitor writing growth. With hundreds of customizable assignment templates and rubrics, Writable helps over 5,000 schools and districts with custom assessment, practice and feedback goals. Founded in 2016, Writable is venture funded by Omidyar Technology Ventures and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. For more information, visit www.writable.com.

About Ecree

Ecree is the only AI virtual writing tool that provides unlimited, immediate, and consistent teacher-quality feedback on essay organization, argumentation, evidence, analysis, and grammar. Founded in 2014, Ecree is on a mission to provide widespread access to fast, easy, and personalized writing feedback aimed at helping students become better writers and better thinkers. Learn more at www.ecree.com.

