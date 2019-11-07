Write messages of love to children this holiday with I See Me's New Personalized Storybook "A Christmas Dream for Me" and the Letters of Love Campaign
Deliver hope and smiles to children with I See Me's whimsical holiday lullaby, launching on November 1st, and our third annual Letters of Love campaign that gives back to the Shining Stars Foundation.
Nov 07, 2019, 09:03 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring hope and joy to children this holiday with I See Me's new personalized book A Christmas Dream for Me and the Letters of Love campaign! Our third annual campaign launches on November 1st. Last year, we received over 2,000 letters from people worldwide. Spread love this holiday season by writing a digital letter to a child with a terminal illness, including cancer, at www.iseeme.com/letters. I See Me! will deliver your letters to children and families at Shining Stars Foundation programs throughout 2020. We will also provide a monetary donation and book vouchers to children through the national nonprofit.
"At I See Me!, our mission is to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. What better way to do that than by making it easy for people to write a letter of encouragement to a child, igniting hope and giving them strength? In addition, we're excited to introduce our new Christmas Dreams book that will bring sweet dreams to all young children who receive it," says Maia Haag, co-founder and president.
Spread love and holiday cheer to all the young children in your life with I See Me's new personalized storybook. Written in the lyrical style of our bestselling book Goodnight Little Me, this sweet lullaby book includes the child's name throughout the story and features a magical sugarplum fairy who waves her wand to induce Christmas-filled dreams. Your child is sent off to sleep with sweet dreams of skating snowmen, dancing gingerbread men, flying reindeer, and singing swans! This enchanting storybook is also available in two gift sets, with a personalized, matching ornament or plush polar bear.
Help us spread the holiday spirit to children nationwide! Together, we can make a lasting impact of kindness and love.
Families seeking unique, keepsake gifts can order these personalized products at www.iseeme.com, where they will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.
SOURCE I See Me!
