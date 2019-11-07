Write messages of love to children this holiday with I See Me's New Personalized Storybook "A Christmas Dream for Me" and the Letters of Love Campaign

"At I See Me!, our mission is to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. What better way to do that than by making it easy for people to write a letter of encouragement to a child, igniting hope and giving them strength? In addition, we're excited to introduce our new Christmas Dreams book that will bring sweet dreams to all young children who receive it," says Maia Haag, co-founder and president.

Spread love and holiday cheer to all the young children in your life with I See Me's new personalized storybook. Written in the lyrical style of our bestselling book Goodnight Little Me, this sweet lullaby book includes the child's name throughout the story and features a magical sugarplum fairy who waves her wand to induce Christmas-filled dreams. Your child is sent off to sleep with sweet dreams of skating snowmen, dancing gingerbread men, flying reindeer, and singing swans! This enchanting storybook is also available in two gift sets, with a personalized, matching ornament or plush polar bear.

Help us spread the holiday spirit to children nationwide! Together, we can make a lasting impact of kindness and love.

Families seeking unique, keepsake gifts can order these personalized products at www.iseeme.com, where they will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.

CONTACT: Samantha Bosch

I See Me! Personalized Books

612-554-0853

sbosch@iseeme.com

SOURCE I See Me!

Related Links

https://www.iseeme.com

